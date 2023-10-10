Magic Kingdom Announces Change To Banned Activity

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has announced a major safety change that all guests need to be aware of.

Magic Kingdom Park may be the single most iconic theme park in the world. As you stroll down Main Street, U.S.A., you’re transported back in time to a charming, turn-of-the-century American town, setting the stage for a day filled with adventure and fantasy.

One of the park’s crown jewels is Cinderella Castle, a breathtaking fairy tale palace that serves as the central hub. It’s not just a stunning landmark; it also hides a magical secret – the Cinderella Castle Suite, an exclusive and elegant accommodation that’s the stuff of dreams for many Disney fans. Beyond the castle, Magic Kingdom is divided into themed lands, each with its unique charm and attractions.

Fantasyland, for example, is a whimsical realm where you can meet beloved Disney characters, embark on enchanting rides like “it’s a small world,” Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Peter Pan’s Flight and explore Cinderella’s Royal Table for a royal dining experience. Adventureland, Tomorrowland, Liberty Square, and Frontierland round out the park’s diverse offerings, catering to a wide range of interests and tastes. These lands are home to attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and many more.

In addition to what’s already there to enjoy, Magic Kingdom is also in the midst of a major construction project and future planning. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is taking over the spot where Splash Mountain once resided. The iconic Disney park attraction closed down in January to make way for the new Princess and the Frog ride, which is expected to open in late 2024. If that weren’t enough, Disney has already announced another project set to come to Magic Kingdom, titled “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain,” which will be a major expansion to the theme park.

If you’re planning to visit Magic Kingdom in the near future, though, you need to be aware of a safety change that could impact your stay at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

In a significant move towards promoting a healthier and more family-friendly environment, Disney made the momentous decision to become entirely smoke-free within its theme parks and resort properties in 2019. This monumental policy shift, effective at Walt Disney World (Florida), Disneyland Resort (California), and Disneyland Paris, reflects Disney’s commitment to the well-being and comfort of its guests. By banning smoking and vaping in all public areas, Disney has created a cleaner and more enjoyable atmosphere for visitors of all ages.

However, there are still designated smoking areas outside of theme parks and in certain areas outside of Disney Resorts. as well as Disney Springs. If you’re planning on utilizing this area at Magic Kingdom, you should be aware that changes have been made.

Previously, the smoking location at Magic Kingdom was located near the Disney bus loading stations, but now the Disney park has changed the designated area. A new sign at the Disney theme park shares the area has now been changed.

The smoking area has been relocated to the walkway to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa,” it reads.

While Disney does ban smoking and vaping inside its theme parks, there have still been numerous instances where guests have reported walking through clouds of vape and seeing other guests break the rules inside Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Please remember to follow the rules and guidelines set forth by Walt Disney World Resort when visiting, and always listen to the directions of Disney Cast members and signage while enjoying the theme parks.

