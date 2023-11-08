Disney Quietly Reveals the Future Wave of Theme Park Attractions, Will Likely Divide Fans

The House of Mouse has quietly revealed the future Disney attractions that will inevitably be appearing at the theme parks sometime in the future.

Since opening Disneyland in 1955, the Disney Parks empire has grown and grown, with developments happening across all six theme park locations at a near-constant rate. Whether the introduction of an entirely new land, like the upcoming Fantasy Springs at Tokyo Disney Resort’s Tokyo DisneySea, or the debut of a new attraction, such as TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom, the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products brand is an ever-evolving franchise.

Not two decades after Disneyland opened in Anaheim, Southern California, the House of Mouse turned its attention to the East Coast and opened its first park at the Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom. Now four parks strong (Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom), Disney World is the globe’s leading Disney park destination, attracting millions of guests year after year.

In terms of rides and experiences, in just the last couple of years, Disney Parks have introduced a plethora of Disney attractions across the world. At Disney World, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened in EPCOT in 2021, with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind also launching at EPCOT last year and TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom this year.

At Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris, Avengers Campus saw Marvel’s footprint increase, including with the new attractions WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at the former and Avengers: Flight Force at the latter. Disneyland Paris will also soon be home to the World of Frozen.

Just later this month, World of Frozen will officially open at Hong Kong Disneyland, marking the first and largest Frozen-themed land in the world, complete with new Disney attractions. Hong Kong’s World of Frozen will include Frozen Ever After (like the one found in Disney World) and Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs. And over at Shanghai Disney Resort, the animal world of Zootopia will soon be available for guests to enjoy.

Now, in a new feature about the history of technology at the Disney theme parks, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products seemingly confirm the future of Disney attractions, and it will divide fans. Exploring its rich history of utilizing tech at the parks, from audio-animatronics like those in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to the flying Spider-Man stuntronic at Avengers Campus, Disney details their experimentation with innovation that has seen them become industry leaders in theme park advancement.

The report also confirms where the parks are heading next, saying, “After 100 years of guiding the entertainment industry from one generation to the next, The Walt Disney Company’s efforts continue to discover new and creative ways of reimagining entertainment.” Going on to add that “Imagineers [are] seeking out fresh, modern forms of delivering magical moments for theme park guests.”

This is seemingly in the form of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), something that will likely cause divisions among Disney theme park enthusiasts.

“Branching off the capabilities offered through digital technology, virtual and augmented reality offer a promising new arena for even more immersive experiences. Imagineers are already studying how this tech can be brought to its full potential when combined with Disney storytelling,” the feature reads.

“Virtual reality, or VR, in theme parks involves the use of headsets or goggles that completely cover the user’s field of vision, creating a computer-generated virtual world for them to interact with. Augmented reality, or AR, uses computer-generated images and information overlaid onto the real-world environment,” Disney clarifies.

While there is no confirmed new ride or experience that will utilize either VR or AR in an interesting way, stating that Imagineers are looking for “modern forms” of tech to incorporate at the parks seemingly confirms the use of either on large-scale Disney attractions in the future

How would you like to see VR or AR used on Disney attractions? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!