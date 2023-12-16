BREAKING: Disney Suddenly Cancels Unique Seasonal Event

Disney has suddenly announced the cancellation of its seasonal event, issuing thousands of refunds for guests.

As Orlando, Florida, braces for hazardous weather this weekend, Walt Disney World Officials have decided to cancel the brand-new seasonal event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Jollywood Nights, issuing thousands of refunds for guests who won’t be able to attend the event.

In response to inclement weather striking Orlando this weekend, including forecasted thunderstorms, Disney has decided to cancel tonight’s (December 16, 2023) Jollywood Nights event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios,

Theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared the news through X (formerly known as Twitter), detailing that tickets will be automatically refunded for guests planning to attend the brand-new seasonal event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios tonight.

Inside the Magic reached out to Walt Disney World Resort’s public relations team for comment on this breaking news and will update this article as soon as a response is received.

