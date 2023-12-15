Universal Orlando Announces Temporary Park Closure Due To Inclement Weather

Look out, parkgoers: Universal Orlando Resort has announced the temporary closure of its water park due to inclement weather this weekend.

As Orlando, Florida, braces for hazardous weather this upcoming weekend, Universal Orlando Resort has announced that its water park, Universal Volcano Bay, will cease operations due to inclement weather this Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17.

Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) shared the news through social media. You can see the announcement as shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) below:

Weather Update

Universal Volcano Bay will be closed on Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17, due to inclement weather. For park updates, please call 407-817-8317 or stay tuned to Universal Orlando’s social channels.

🌧️ ❄️ Weather Update ❄️ 🌧️

The resort’s official website has been updated to reflect this announcement in its theme park hours calendar, showing no available hours for Universal Volcano Bay on Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17.

Additionally, Monday, December 18, and Tuesday, December 19, show no operating hours, possibly as a preventive measure by Universal officials, should this closure need to be extended to ensure the safety of guests and employees. However, these dates were not officially included in the initial temporary closure schedule as of the publication of this article.

It is essential to mention that this information is available on the official Universal Orlando Resort website as of this article’s publishing. Universal officials can modify it without notice, extending or shortening Universal Volcano Bay’s temporary closure as they find fitting and based on the current weather advisories.

The National Weather Service issued a “Hazardous Weather Outlook” for East Central Florida, warning residents and visitors about possible lightning storms, high wind, minor to moderate coastal floods, and a High Surf Advisory and High Risk of rip currents, with some of these advisories continuing through Thursday, December 21.

In response to the incoming inclement weather Walt Disney World Resort has also decided to temporarily cease operations at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, with an extended closure from Saturday, December 16, through Tuesday, December 19 — longer than what was previously anticipated.

Universal Volcano Bay is one of Universal Orlando Resort’s three — soon to be four — theme parks, accompanying Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.

Additionally, Universal’s Epic Universe — the fourth park to open at the Orlando-based Universal Resort that many call “the Disney killer” — continues its construction with accelerated progress, with rumors of the park’s opening date recently surfacing online.

