Disney Omits “Gay” Lyric From Holiday Song

Walt Disney World Resort omitted or replaced lyrics containing the words “gay” and “queer” at Disney Jollywood Nights, a hard-ticketed event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This special event celebrates the magic of the holidays in old Hollywood, bringing together Disney Characters, musical entertainment at the Hollywood Brown Derby and Tip Top Club at the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, the Jingle Bell Jingle BAM! fireworks, exclusive dining options, and all-new stage shows. It runs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on select nights through December 20.

The first Disney Jollywood Nights was a bit of a disaster, with long lines for food and meet & greets, limited merchandise, and a messy check-in experience. Walt Disney World Resort quickly worked out the kinks – adding new Disney Characters and scheduling more Disney cast members to decrease wait times.

Walt Disney Imagineers created the two shows exclusively for Disney Jollywood Nights, and they play multiple times throughout the event at Theater of the Stars and the Hyperion Theater. While Disney Holidays in Hollywood is inspired by old-time holiday television specials, The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) combines a sing-a-long and theatrical performance.

But while both shows feature holiday music and Disney classics, only one altered its lyrics. In writing Disney Holidays in Hollywood,Walt Disney World Resort purposely changed a song lyric containing the words “gay.”

Inside the Magic attended Disney Jollywood Nights on Monday, December 4, and watched Disney Holidays in Hollywood. During Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse’s portion of the television special, the two Disney Characters sang Christmas carols and planned to surprise each other with festive decorations.

After Mickey Mouse sang the traditional lyrics of “O Christmas Tree,” Minnie Mouse began a rendition of “Deck the Halls.” But instead of “Don we now our gay apparel… Troll the ancient Yule-tide carol,” she sang, “Don we now our cozy sweaters… I can think of nothing better.”

While “Deck the Halls” uses the “happy” or “cheerful” definition of the word “gay,” some LGBTQIA+ activists oppose changing the lyrics to quell backlash. In 2013, Hallmark apologized after writing “Don we now our FUN apparel” on a Christmas ornament.

Nevertheless, The Walt Disney Company publicly supports the LGBTQIA+ community. They marched in more than a dozen Pride parades last year and continue fighting a legal battle against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after condemning the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

