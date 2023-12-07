Guests Deface Disney World Ride

Walt Disney World Resort appears to have ignored ongoing vandalism in the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster queue. Damage to the Sunset Boulevard attraction started with peeling paint, but its condition quickly deteriorated.

An Inside the Magic team member visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Monday, December 3, for Disney Jollywood Nights, the first-ever holiday after-hours event at the Disney park. After negative reviews blasted the event’s first night, Walt Disney World Resort hastily added more Disney Character meet and greets, called in more Disney cast members, and scanned guests far before the special event began.

But as the Central Florida Disney park rushed to save Disney Jollywood Nights, it neglected one of its most iconic attractions. This photo shows a wall in the indoor portion of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster queue, right before the standby and Lightning Lane lines merge.

Over time, guests peeled away a section of paint, roughly twelve by 10 inches. After some bored riders damaged the paint, others carved their names and drawings into the plaster. Some of the damage appeared to go past the plaster and into the lath layer of the wall.

More About Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is the only Walt Disney World Resort attraction that goes upside down. The thrilling ride takes guests on a limousine ride through the packed freeways of Los Angeles. After all, Steven Tyler just offered you backstage passes to make the biggest concert of the year!

Experience a different ride each time as each limo plays a random Aerosmith song, including “Walk This Way,” “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Sweet Emotion,” and “Back in the Saddle.” The band rewrote “Love in an Elevator” to “Love in a Roller Coaster,” specifically for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

“Race along the darkened freeways of Los Angeles in a super-stretch limo to the rockin’ tunes of Aerosmith,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along.”

“Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction. Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face. Will you make it to the year’s biggest concert in time?”

Have you ever witnessed guests damage property at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney Springs? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.