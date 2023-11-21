Disney Puts Final Nail in Coffin Regarding Steven Tyler Ride Retheme

A recent cancelation has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin regarding an iconic roller coaster at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Related: Racist Disney World Guest Goes Viral After Outrageous Holiday Demand

Just one season later, Variety reports that Disney has ordered the cancellation of Muppets Mayhem, a Disney+ original starring Jim Henson’s loveable crew of characters. The series also starred Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, and Anders Holm. Muppets Mayhem dropped all ten episodes at once in the summer of 2023 and quickly became a favorite for fans of The Muppets.

This cancelation is extremely sad, as it was one of the best Muppets entertainment products we have seen in recent years. However, this cancelation not only confirms that Disney is done with the show, but it may also confirm that Disney is done with a potential retheme.

While the Walt Disney World Resort and Disney theme parks, in general, are not known for their roller coasters, this does not mean guests won’t find some truly exhilarating experiences. Both Disney World and Disneyland are filled with classic roller coasters, like Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and with newer coasters like TRON Lightcycle / Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opening at the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT respectively, it’s safe to say Disney has stepped up its roller coaster game significantly.

However, there’s one coaster we must mention while discussing Disney roller coasters.

Related: Disney Makes Mistake With Latest ‘Wish’ Reveal, “Backed Into a Corner”

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is one of the most popular attractions in all of Walt Disney World, bringing in thousands of thrill-seekers daily. The ride itself is an adrenaline-pumping joyride through the streets of Los Angeles as eager fans attempt to catch a rocking concert starring the legendary rock band Aerosmith. The ride can be found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and has been a staple of Walt Disney World Resort for over 20 years.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is notorious for its thrilling rides, and alongside Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, guests will also find rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Star Tours, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Slinky Dog Dash, just to name a few.

However, controversy struck Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster earlier this year, with the fate of the ride, more specifically, its theming, up in the air.

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is facing a lawsuit stemming from sexual assault allegations. In the lawsuit, Tyler is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl sometime in the 1970s. Rumors about a potential retheme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster have been swirling for years, with this lawsuit only adding fuel to the fire. Disney has remained quiet about potentially removing Aerosmith, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing.

Earlier this year, Ken Marino, an actor who had a role in the actual pre-show for the ride, made comments regarding the ride’s potential retheme, indicating a new band would be selected to take over Aerosmith’s spot.

Muppets Mayhem o-creator Jeff Yorkes added weight to this speculation, insinuating that his new show would play a part in Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster’s retheme. Yorkes stated he was incredibly excited about the possibility of a Muppets-themed roller coaster, sharing his thoughts on X (Twitter).

“Not gonna lie– this was absolutely part of our original pitch and is another piece of this dream. Fingers-crossed that it happens.”

With Muppets Mayhem being canceled, it’s now incredibly unlikely we’ll see a Muppets makeover of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Do you hope to see Disney retheme Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at some point?