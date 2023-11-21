Racist Disney World Guest Goes Viral After Outrageous Holiday Demand

The newest event taking place right now at WDW is Disney Jollywood Nights, taking place right now on select nights at Disney’s Holywood Studios.

Disney Jollywood Nights is a special event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It occurs on select nights from November 11 to December 20, 2023. The event runs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Ticket holders can enter the park as early as 7 p.m.

Two stage shows

A nighttime spectacular with fireworks and projections

A live take on vintage Hollywood TV specials

Singing, dancing, and appearances from characters like Miss Piggy, Kermit, Tiana, Belle, Mickey, and Minnie

Multiple cocktail and dance parties

But one of the main events at the Disney parks is getting a family photo or a selfie with the man, myth, and legend Santa Claus. But with the Christmas icon getting a diversity upgrade, some fans are not too happy about it, going as far as posting a racist comment on social media and complaining.

Racist Wdw Guest Disagrees With Diversity?

In a repost from a separate Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholder Facebook group, a racist reaction from a guest has gone viral, getting over 150,000 views on X, formally Twitter, and nearly 1,000 likes (or dislikes). The caption of the post shared to Twitter states,

“The commenter is dead serious too. Bruh.”

In the original Facebook post, a photo like the above showcases a Black Santa Claus taking a picture with a family. A guest who is not part of the family in the image decided to make the following comment:

Question. If you get to the front and it’s Black Santa and that’s not the photo you want can you get out of lineor are you pretty much stuck? Can you ask when you get the front of the line? I’d hate to wait in line all the way to the front and have this happen. – Justin Reyes on Facebook

The person who posted the comment does not appear to be joking, and others are chiming in to give their honest response. “Why did you get in line for a picture with Santa if that isn’t what you want?” said one person on X.

“Just suck it up or come back another day. Disney World has countless Santas throughout the season, so if he’s upset at seeing a black one, then that’s his problem,” said another person.

Another person in the comment section mentioned how the post has since been deleted, likely from a moderator or Facebook.

Disney World, like many organizations, has policies against discrimination, including racism. Disney has consistently provided an inclusive and welcoming environment for all guests and employees.

You can read the entire X post by clicking here.

What are your thoughts on Disney World having diversity with its Santa Clauses? Do you agree or disagree with the person who posted the comment above?