Racist Disney World Guest Goes Viral After Outrageous Holiday Demand

A Walt Disney World (WDW) guest posted an incredibly racist comment online and immediately went viral following the context of the reaction dealing with a specific Christmas icon.

What’s Going On Right Now at Disney World During the Holiday Season?

The Disney World Holiday season is in full swing, and there’s lots to do for guests looking to spend the festive season at the theme parks.

There are many holiday events and happenings at Disney World, including: 
  • Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party: Includes a stage show, fireworks, dance parties, and seasonal sights and sweets
  • Frozen Holiday Surprise: A new show for 2023 that features characters from Frozen
  • Candlelight Processional: A celebrity narrator tells the story of Christmas with an orchestra and choir
  • Meet Santa Claus: Visit Santa in his sleigh from November 24 to December 24
  • EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays: A holiday twist on the Living with the Land attraction
Other holiday events include: 
  • Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration
  • Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks
  • Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade
  • Holidays Around the World
The Brand-New Holiday Event at Disney World called Jollywood Nights.
The newest event taking place right now at WDW is Disney Jollywood Nights, taking place right now on select nights at Disney’s Holywood Studios.

Disney Jollywood Nights is a special event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It occurs on select nights from November 11 to December 20, 2023. The event runs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Ticket holders can enter the park as early as 7 p.m.

The event includes: 
  • Two stage shows
  • A nighttime spectacular with fireworks and projections
  • A live take on vintage Hollywood TV specials
  • Singing, dancing, and appearances from characters like Miss Piggy, Kermit, Tiana, Belle, Mickey, and Minnie
  • Multiple cocktail and dance parties

But one of the main events at the Disney parks is getting a family photo or a selfie with the man, myth, and legend Santa Claus. But with the Christmas icon getting a diversity upgrade, some fans are not too happy about it, going as far as posting a racist comment on social media and complaining.

Racist Wdw Guest Disagrees With Diversity?

In a repost from a separate Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholder Facebook group, a racist reaction from a guest has gone viral, getting over 150,000 views on X, formally Twitter, and nearly 1,000 likes (or dislikes). The caption of the post shared to Twitter states,

“The commenter is dead serious too. Bruh.”

In the original Facebook post, a photo like the above showcases a Black Santa Claus taking a picture with a family. A guest who is not part of the family in the image decided to make the following comment:

Question. If you get to the front and it’s Black Santa and that’s not the photo you want can you get out of lineor are you pretty much stuck? Can you ask when you get the front of the line? I’d hate to wait in line all the way to the front and have this happen.

– Justin Reyes on Facebook

The person who posted the comment does not appear to be joking, and others are chiming in to give their honest response. “Why did you get in line for a picture with Santa if that isn’t what you want?” said one person on X.

“Just suck it up or come back another day. Disney World has countless Santas throughout the season, so if he’s upset at seeing a black one, then that’s his problem,” said another person.

Another person in the comment section mentioned how the post has since been deleted, likely from a moderator or Facebook.

Disney World, like many organizations, has policies against discrimination, including racism. Disney has consistently provided an inclusive and welcoming environment for all guests and employees.

You can read the entire X post by clicking here.

What are your thoughts on Disney World having diversity with its Santa Clauses? Do you agree or disagree with the person who posted the comment above?

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

