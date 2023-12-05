Disney World to Close Down Park for Several Days

Walt Disney World (WDW) is closing down one of its parks for several days this week. Here’s what you need to know.

Disney World News Over the Last Several Days

EPCOT at WDW finally brought down those construction walls at World Celebration. Some of the new areas that have opened up to the public are:

World Celebration Gardens

Walt the Dreamer statue

Dreamers Point

Luminous The Symphony of Us

World Celebration is a land in EPCOT that focuses on new experiences that connect visitors and the world. It’s the first area that visitors see when they enter EPCOT. The World Celebration Gardens are located behind Spaceship Earth, the park’s icon since it opened in 1982. Some guests, however, are concerned about potential hazards that could lead to a lawsuit.

A rogue fireworks display inside Disney’s Magic Kingdom park struck a guest. An update was shared regarding the latest condition of the guest, where they shared a rather unique souvenir.

An entire section of Disney Springs had to undergo a random evacuation where six to seven police cars arrived on the scene, including a firetruck and an ambulance. Cast members were also seen redirecting guests to leave the area untouched and keep guests safe.

Besides these updates at Disney World, some unfortunate weather patterns have arrived in Central Florida. According to Fox 35 Orlando, the weather will feel like the 30s across Central Florida. With winter coming in Orlando, temperatures will dip below the usual hot, humid weather Floridians are used to, which might prompt some closures of things like beaches and theme parks.

Blizzard Beach is one of the water parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The themed water park combines a wintry alpine setting with water attractions. The park’s backstory is that it was once a ski resort that melted into a watery wonderland after a freak snowstorm.

Blizzard Beach features various water attractions and slides suitable for guests of all ages. Some of the popular attractions include:

Summit Plummet: One of the park's most thrilling attractions, Summit Plummet is a near-vertical freefall water slide.

Slush Gusher: A high-speed water slide that sends riders downhill, creating a slushy wave.

Teamboat Springs: A family raft ride that allows several guests to ride together on a large raft.

Tike's Peak: A particular area for the youngest visitors, featuring kid-sized water slides, water jets, and a shallow wading pool.

Melt-Away Bay: A relaxing wave pool where guests can bob along in the gentle waves.

The Disney park will unfortunately be closed down for several days this week, including Wednesday and Thursday, December 6 and 7, and will look to reopen on December 8, weather permitting. You can read more information on the water park by clicking here.