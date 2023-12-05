Disney’s Latest Expansion Deemed Future Lawsuit, Warning Issued to Guests

Getting injured at Disney World is never a positive outcome, and for many, it won’t happen. However, there can be instances in which an injury does occur, and sometimes, it might not be your fault but Disney’s.

Walt Disney World, located in Orlando, Florida, is a world-renowned entertainment complex that comprises four major theme parks, each offering a unique and immersive experience. Magic Kingdom is the iconic park that captures the essence of Disney magic. Main Street, U.S.A., leads to Cinderella Castle, and the park is divided into different lands: Adventureland, Frontierland, Liberty Square, Fantasyland, and Tomorrowland. Iconic attractions include Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and the classic “it’s a small world” ride.

EPCOT (AKA Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow) was previously divided into two main sections: Future World and World Showcase. Now, World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature are being added. These lands explore technological innovations, featuring attractions like Test Track and Soarin. World Showcase showcases pavilions representing various countries, each with its own themed attractions, restaurants, and shops.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is dedicated to the entertainment industry, with a focus on movies and television. Key attractions include Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, featuring Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Other highlights for guests include Toy Story Land, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. Of course, you cannot forget Fantasmic! at night.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom combines a traditional theme park with a zoological experience. Expedition Everest, Pandora – The World of Avatar, Kilimanjaro Safaris, and the Festival of the Lion King show are among the attractions that bring together nature, adventure, and entertainment.

In addition to the major parks, there are two water parks: Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, offering water attractions and fun for visitors seeking a break from traditional theme park experiences. Various live shows, parades, and character meet-and-greets take place across the parks, ensuring a diverse range of entertainment for guests of all ages!

Again, while this is magical, things can go wrong. In the past, there have been a culmination of guests that have issued lawsuits against Disney for their injuries.

Surprisingly, Test Track holds the title of the fastest ride in Walt Disney World. That’s correct – it outpaces iconic attractions like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and even Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. However, owing to the intricate technology involved in Test Track, breakdowns are not uncommon. In many instances, this leads to evacuations, requiring all guests to disembark from their ride vehicles.

This has actually been the cause for one of Disney’s more recent lawsuits.

As we reported:

“The incident occurred in March of 2023. According to the new report, the guest is seeking damages of approximately $50,000. A Walt Disney World Cast Member informed riders over the attraction’s intercom they had to exit the attraction. Guests disembarked the ride vehicle, which is when the guest “fell into a three-foot drop-off,” the lawsuit stated. According to the lawsuit, the guest suffered a “permanent injury.”

Another lawsuit that made headlines worldwide took place at Typhoon Lagoon, after a water slide wedgie became a little too painful. This wedgie sent the guest to the hospital, leaving a couple suing Disney for $50,000.

As the story goes, “In 2019, a woman, Emma McGuinness, was enjoying a birthday trip to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park with her family. During their trip, she decided to go down the Humunga Kowabunga, a near-vertical five-story drop water slide in complete darkness that doesn’t use a raft or inner tube.

When she hit the standing water at the end, the force of the slide caused a “painful wedgie and injury” to the woman’s private area when she went airborne into the pool of water at the end. McGuinness wound up being hospitalized for her injuries.”

These are two of many lawsuits that have occurred from injuries at Disney.

Today, at EPCOT, World Celebration Gardens opened. This new area encompasses a five-year project that leads guests from Spaceship Earth to World Showcase, as well as Dreamer’s Point, where Walt Disney’s new statue now sits. That being said, it seems that although the area is new construction, there are areas that guests are already worry about.

Park Twister (@ParkTwister) said, “Took two steps into World Celebration and already almost ate dirt. Seriously, what is the point of the weird concrete footers bulging out that blend in perfectly with the surrounding pathway? #EPCOT”

Took two steps into World Celebration and already almost ate dirt. Seriously, what is the point of the weird concrete footers bulging out that blend in perfectly with the surrounding pathway? #EPCOT pic.twitter.com/79URkb0FGm — ParkTwister🎄 (@ParkTwister) December 5, 2023

One guest replied, “YIKES” as well as, “The chairs also make the path smaller, which makes this even more of a tripping hazard.”

It seems that multiple guests are worried that these raised areas of concrete will leave guests tripping and falling onto the pavement, as they have already warned others on the internet.

While this raised ground could certainly be a tripping hazard, the large black poles in the center would likely deter guests from walking directly into the raised concrete as they would have to not see the pole to do so. That being said, without any warning signs, if an injury does occur, Disney may be liable.

What do you think about this new look for EPCOT?

If you are booking a Walt Disney World vacation in the near future, visiting EPCOT is a must! Guests will be able to enjoy the World Showcase, where they can eat and drink around the world while stopping at attractions like Frozen Ever After and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. With Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind now available, Guests can ride one of the most thrilling rides at Walt Disney World while entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe via a roller coaster. Test Track also provides Guests with high-speed thrills, while rides like Soarin’ Around the World and Living with the Land share breathtaking views. For more Disney information, information on Disney Genie+, and to look at booking a vacation, the Walt Disney World website is a perfect one-stop shop for all things Mickey Mouse.