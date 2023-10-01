Guest Sues Disney World After Suffering Permanent Injury

A guest is suing Walt Disney World for a serious injury they sustained while in the parks.

Guests will find four theme parks at Walt Disney World, those being EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Magic Kingdom. Guests will also be able to enjoy two fantastic water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, as well as Disney Springs, the Florida resort’s massive shopping and dining district designed for fun, both during the day and at night.

Each theme park features an incredible selection of rides and attractions, ranging from slow-moving dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, Haunted Mansion, and Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway to thrilling roller coasters like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Cosmic Rewind became the first-ever roller coaster to open at EPCOT, ushering in a new age of attractions for the historic theme park. EPCOT did feature a thrill ride in the form of Test Track, but for coaster enthusiasts, this simply did not cut it.

Unfortunately, a guest was recently injured on a test Track, with The Walt Disney Company facing a lawsuit as a result.

It may surprise you to learn that Test Track is actually the fastest ride in all of Walt Disney World. That’s right, Test Track at EPCOT is actually faster than Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and even Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. However, due to the technical nature of Test Track, it’s common for it to break down. A lot of times, this results in an evacuation, meaning all guests have to exit their ride vehicles.

This is why a guest is suing Walt Disney World, claiming they fell and hurt themselves during an evacuation of Test Track.

The incident occurred in March of 2023. According to the new report, the guest is seeking damages of approximately $50,000. A Walt Disney World Cast Member informed riders over the attraction’s intercom they had to exit the attraction. Guests disembarked the ride vehicle, which is when the guest “fell into a three-foot drop-off,” the lawsuit stated.

According to the lawsuit, the guest suffered a “permanent injury.” We’ve seen Walt Disney World get hit with multiple lawsuits recently, all involving injuries sustained on or during various rides. Earlier this year, a young guest was hurt while on Peter Pan’s Flight in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World is also being sued for injuries sustained at its Typhoon Lagoon water park. The Walt Disney Company is also engaged in multiple lawsuits regarding its current battle against the state of Florida and its outspoken Gov. Ron DeSantis.

We do not know exactly how the guest was injured or what type of injury they received as a result. We will continue to update our story as more information becomes available, so stay tuned here at Inside the Magic.

Do you enjoy Test Track?