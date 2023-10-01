Disney World Guests Rushed Out During Fire Emergency

One of the coolest spots at Walt Disney World was evacuated during a fire emergency

The Walt Disney World Resort is comprised of four incredible theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. Each and every park has its own incredible list of rides, attractions, and experiences, as well as superb dining and shopping locations. From Peter Pan’s Flight and Haunted Mansion to Expedition Everest and DINOSAUR, there’s nearly an endless amount of things to discover and explore at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Disney World is also home to two incredible water parks: Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon. Both of these water parks are incredible places to cool off and take a break from the hustle and bustle of the other four main theme parks, each with its own rides, attractions, and sweet treats to enjoy. Disney World is also home to Disney Springs, a massive shopping and dining area. Here, guests can have a lazy morning or explore the wild nightlife activities here.

Unfortunately, with Walt Disney World still being located in the “real world,” this magic fades from time to time.

With Walt Disney World being so incredibly large, spanning four three parks, two water parks, and a massive shopping center known as Disney Springs, it’s important guests know how to get around the resort. It’s also important that guests know where they can stay while on the property. Of the 30 or so resorts that are located on Walt Disney World’s property, all of them utilize the bus service system.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort all gave access to the Walt Disney World Monorail as well. Unfortunately, one of these hotels experienced an issue over the weekend, resulting in the disturbance of hundreds of guests.

A guest recently shared their experience of a fire alarm going off while staying at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Resort. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is one of the coolest and most unique places guests can stay at Walt Disney World. The resort takes inspiration from Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, allowing guests to have an up close and personal experience with dozens of different animals.

Certain parts of the hotel feature actual animal habitats, meaning some guests can even wake up and spot some animals outside their hotel room window. However, this magical experience faded when a fire alarm went off, forcing guests to leave their rooms.

“I was just coming here to ask this!” said another guest. “I got to Jambo house from the Magic Kingdom and saw people flooding into Jambo from the parking lot like a pack of wildebeests.” We aren’t sure what exactly happened or what the cause of the alarm was, but no one was reportedly hurt as a result. Each and every location at Walt Disney World has an evacuation plan mapped out, meaning guests will remain as safe as possible during an emergency.

This hotel was evacuated once before earlier this month, inidicating there may be a prevalent problem affecting the hotels’ operations.

As we said earlier, Walt Disney World is home to a ton of fantastic resorts and hotels. From value-priced locations like Disney’s Pop Century Resort to luxurious destinations like Disney’s Grand Floridan, there’s an option for everyone at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Despite the fantastic assortment of hotels, some of our favorites are actually the cheaper options. With Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, and Disney’s Riviera Resort connected via Skyliner, we would highly recommend one of these hotels.

The Walt Disney World Skyline is by far the easiest and coolest way to navigate the resort, stopping at both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT.

