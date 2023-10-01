Disney World’s Most Divisive Ride Left Totally Empty

One of Disney’s most divisive rides was empty.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to perhaps the best selection of attractions in Walt Disney World. While Magic Kingdom may be filled with classic dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight and Haunted Mansion, EPCOT with incredible selections of cuisine in World Showcase, and Hollywood Studios with amazing thrill rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is an incredible theme park that has some of the most fun attractions in the entire resort.

The newest addition to the park is, of course, Pandora – The World of Avatar. This immersive land based on James Cameron’s Avatar franchise features two rides and a wide selection of unique food and drinks for brave guests to try.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is also home to some of the most intense rides at Walt Disney World, those being DINOSAUR and Expedition Everest.

These two attractions really do a great job of convincing guests they will, in fact, be eaten by a huge monster. While DINOSAUR may not be for everyone, it’s a personal favorite of ITM and we hate to think we may end up losing it when The Walt Disney Company eventually overhauls the DinoLand U.S.A. section of the park. Guests looking to get up close and personal with actual, real-life animals are in luck, with plenty of places at Disney’s Animal Kingdom allowing guests to get a first-hand look at nature and various wildlife.

Kilimanjaro Safaris is the best example of this, allowing guests to go on an actual safari and encounter dozens of different kinds of animals. However, there’s one ride you may forget about at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we honestly can’t blame you.

Sure, Guests could always take a “splash” on Splash Mountain, but Kali River Rapids at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a whole other animal.

To many, this ride is a fun-filled adventure, and for others, it’s a miserable experience that will leave you soaked for the rest of the day. If you’re not willing to get a little wet, you may want to avoid this one, as it has the chance to drench you in water. We constantly see people avoid this attraction while others look forward to cooling off on those hot and humid Florida days. Trust us, it’s not just a more intense Splash Mountain. You may end up exiting the ride looking like you jumped in the pool.

Due to the possibility of getting completely drenched, many guests choose to skip this attraction entirely, making it one fo the least popular rides at Walt Disney World.

This was very evident over the weekend when Kali River Rapids was left completely empty.

As you can see in the photo above, Kali River Rapids was completely and totally empty, allowing these very lucky guests to experience the attraction all on their own. This is an incredibly rare sight for any Disney World ride, including this one, and we have to say we’re quite jealous.

If it were us, we would have preferred it was Expedition Everest or DINOSAUR, but we wouldn’t complain about getting to ride a ride at Walt Disney World by ourselves.

Have you ever experienced a ride at Walt Disney World by yourself? What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Walt Disney World?