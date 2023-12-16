Historic Amusement Park Announces Permanent Closure, Effective This Month

A historic amusement park has announced its decision to close its gates permanently in 2024.

Following over 125 years of business, Coney Island Park — a water park and seasonal gathering place located on the banks of the Ohio River in Cincinnati, Ohio — is permanently ceasing all operations after its New Year’s Eve event.

Per a recent report, the Ohio amusement park announced that effective December 31, 2023, Coney Island will be “permanently ceasing operations,” and the site will be transformed into a cutting-edge $118 million music and entertainment venue following its acquisition by Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), which is a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO).

The Vice President of Marketing for Music & Event Management Inc., Rosemarie Moehring, commented, "Our goal is elevate Cincinnati's music scene and make it a must-play area for all musicians out on tour." The music venue is reportedly set to be a "first-of-its-kind" in the Greater Cincinnati area. It will have "cutting-edge performance and entertainment technology" alongside "best-in-class amenities," according to MEMI. Additionally, the venue is set to have an advanced sound system and an adaptable seating arrangement.

The official Coney Island website shows the following message when guests access the site: “Thank you, loyal patrons, for your support over the years. We will miss your smiles and enthusiasm. We have been proud to provide a place where so many wonderful memories were created for families. We thank the millions of patrons and employees from Cincinnati and surrounding neighborhoods. You made this a special place for all of us.”

Additionally, the message provides information about season passes purchased for the 2024 season at Sunlite Pool, detailing that they will be fully refunded according to their respective payment method and the final date to redeem unused gift cards.

