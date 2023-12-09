Walt Disney World to Make Critical Changes in 2024

Disney’s BoardWalk is set to welcome an exciting addition – The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, a fresh bakery and cafe concept. Anticipate a delightful array of pastries and baked goods, complemented by counter and table service options. The establishment will even offer an afternoon tea experience to add a touch of elegance. Keep an eye out for the grand opening scheduled for early 2024.

Disney Dining Plan Returning in 2024

Perhaps the biggest news of Disney World is the triumphant return of the highly popular Disney Dining Plan. The Disney Dining Plan at Walt Disney World was a prepaid meal plan that allowed guests to budget for their dining expenses in advance. It was taken away during the COVID-19 pandemic’s early years, leaving guests to vacation at the theme parks without those options. In the past, the Disney Dining Plan typically included the following components:

Quick-Service Dining Plan: Two quick-service meals per night of stay Two snacks per night of stay One refillable resort mug per stay (for use at self-service beverage locations)

Disney Dining Plan: One table-service meal per night of stay One quick-service meal per night of stay Two snacks per night of stay One refillable resort mug per stay (for use at self-service beverage locations)

Deluxe Dining Plan: Three meals (any combination of table service and quick-service) per night of stay Two snacks per night of stay One refillable resort mug per stay (for use at self-service beverage locations)



Guests could use their dining plan entitlements at participating locations throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, including theme parks, resorts, and Disney Springs. The Disney Dining Plan will return to Walt Disney World on January 9, 2024. The plan will be available as an add-on for vacation packages, including a Disney Resort hotel stay. Bookings opened for the plan on May 31, 2023.

Goodbye, Disney World Reservation System!

Starting January 9, 2024, theme park reservations will no longer be required for date-based tickets. This includes the standard ticket option, which requires a start date. The Disney World reservation system primarily refers to the Disney Park Pass system, which was implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to manage park attendance and promote social distancing.

Here is an overview of the Disney Park Pass system as it was implemented:

Disney Park Pass Reservation: Guests were required to make a reservation for the specific theme park they wanted to visit on a particular day. Reservations could be made through the Disney Park Pass reservation system, available on the official Disney World website. Each party member, including adults and children, needed a valid park admission and a park reservation for the same park and date.

Availability: Park reservations were subject to availability, and it was recommended to make reservations as early as possible, especially for popular dates and parks. Availability was regularly updated; guests could check the availability calendar on the official website.

Ticket Linking: To make a reservation, guests must link their valid theme park admission to their Disney account. This could include standard theme park tickets, annual passes, and other types of admission.



Nevertheless, visitors holding non-date-specific tickets, such as Annual Passholders (except for visits to specific parks after 2 p.m.), Cast Members, and other ticket types not tied to particular dates, must still secure park pass reservations. On a positive note, Disney has introduced “Good to Go” days for Annual Passholders and Cast Members. During these designated days, these guests can access the parks without needing a Park Pass Reservation. Initially slated for initiation in 2024, according to Disney’s prior announcement, it has now been confirmed that these “Good to Go” days will kick off in January.

New Disney World Park Hopper Rules for 2024

Starting January 9, 2024, guests with Park Hopper benefits or an Annual Pass can visit another Walt Disney World theme park anytime during park hours. This was previously only available after 2 p.m. each day. The updated Park Hopper experience requires guests to:

Make a theme park reservation for the first park they plan to visit

Enter that first park before visiting another

Scan into the reserved park before freely park hopping if a visit falls on a day when park reservations are required

The Park Hopper option at Walt Disney World was temporarily modified due to operational adjustments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney World suspended the traditional Park Hopper option when the parks reopened in July 2020. The decision was made to help manage park capacity, implement health and safety measures, and ensure proper physical distancing within the parks. Under the modified Park Hopper system implemented during the pandemic, guests could still visit multiple parks in a single day, but with some restrictions. Here are the key points:

Start at a Designated Park: Guests had to make a reservation for a specific park to start their day. This reservation was required to enter the first park.

