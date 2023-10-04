Disneyland Announces MAJOR Change to Reservation System

Disneyland Resort is officially changing one of its most unpopular features.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot in Disney Parks, from new capacity levels, to the demise of FastPass, to the introduction of a deeply criticized reservation system.

When Walt Disney World reopened in July 2020, and Disneyland followed suit in April 2021, both resorts enforced a brand-new way to ensure entry to their respective parks. Guests and Annual Passholders alike were required to make a park reservation in advance, without which they would be denied entry.

Over three years since Magic Kingdom reopened its gates, the reservation system is still in place – and more unpopular than ever.

For those with Annual Passes, the limitations on how many days you can pre-book has sparked outrage, and has even led to The Walt Disney Company doling out $9.5 million in a lawsuit filed over Disneyland’s Magic Key system.

Fortunately, both Disney World and Disneyland have loosened their reservation systems since they were first introduced. Since April, Passholders at Walt Disney World have had the ability to enter parks reservation-free after 2 p.m. (with the exception of Magic Kingdom on the weekends).

From 2024, all guests with date-based tickets will also be able to enter Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom without a reservation. Passholders will still need to book their park days in advance.

While Disneyland is yet to announce the same freedoms, there is good news from Anaheim! According to theme park journalist Scott Gustin, Disneyland Resort is massively extending its reservation window – meaning guests will be able to book reservations for Disneyland and California Adventure up to 180 days (six months) in advance.

NEW: Starting later this month, Disneyland Resort guests will be able to book theme park reservations up to 180 days in advance. Currently, you can make a DLR theme park reservation as far as 120 days in advance.

Prior to this change, guests could only make a Disneyland reservation 120 days (four months) prior to their visit. That means guests can now pre-plan their park visits a whopping two months earlier than before. However, they are still limited to only Park Hopping after 11 a.m.

This new rule is set to be enforced later this month. For now, there’s no update on what many consider the worst part of Disney’s reservation system: the number of reservations you can make. Guests with the lowest tier of Magic Key – the Imagine Key – can hold up to two reservations at a time, while those with the highest tier – Inspire Key – can hold six.

While it may not be as radical an overhaul as guests were hoping for, it’s a start – and a sign that Disney is at least aware of the negative sentiment surrounding its reservation system.

Disneyland is set to make additional changes to improve the guest experience over the next few months. The resort has introduced a offer on children’s tickets; for a limited time only, guests can purchase tickets for kids under the age of nine for just $50 per child. The discounted tickets will be valid for use between January 8 and March 10, 2024.

Two new attractions will also be added to Disneyland Resort’s Genie+ program. The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure will be accessible through Genie+ from November 2023. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will also soon no longer require an Individual Lightning Lane.

What other changes could improve the guest experience at Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments!