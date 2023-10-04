Disney Resort Expansion Plans Include Third Park, Over 15 New Rides

The resort also has accommodations ranging from:

The resort is perfect for all families and offers discounts for active-duty military members. It accepts personal checks, credit cards, and debit cards. Ticket prices for Disneyland California are:

Ages 3-9: $127, $141, $150, $155

Ages 10+: $134, $149, $159, $164

What Expansions Are Coming to This Disney Resort?

KTLA News reported just a few days ago on new information about Disneyland’s latest expansion details. According to the latest report, Disneyland California is expected to receive a total of 16 new rides, including a new show, along with a third park, which is scheduled to be built somewhere around the Downtown Disney Lilo and Stitch parking lots, which will bring together Disneyland Hotel and Paradise Pier Hotel, which is at the moment, getting a complete retheming in the form of Pixar Place Hotel.

The rides will resemble attractions like Toy Story Midway Mania, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and more. Currently, the Walt Disney Company has sent plans for approval to the City of Anaheim in California. The plans, titled Disneyland Foward, were first announced back in May.

The 17,000-page environmental report for the proposed expansion discussed and mentioned 16 new rides, including a new outdoor show, to be in the plans if the city approves. The list of planned attractions is as follows:

Five new thrill rides

Nine new family rides

Two “round” rides

One “outdoor” show

The outdoor rides are said to be similar to what is current at the theme park, similar to passages such as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Incredicoaster. Inside The Magic did report on the new expansions when the information was first revealed.

According to the report from KTLA, the indoor attractions would be similar to what is now available at the parks, which would be rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance or Space Mountain.

Concerning the family-based attractions proposed in the report, those attractions would be very similar to current family rides like Autopia or Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree. The inspiration behind the indoor family attractions would come from Disneyland classics like Soarin’ Around the World or the Haunted Mansion.

The proposed “round rides” would be like getting on Dumbo the Flying Elephant or King Arthur’s Carrousel. Guests can also expect the new outdoor show to resemble “World of Color” or the highly popular “Fantasmic!” show inside the parks. Once approval is given, Disney is prepared to set the necessary parameters to ensure construction does not disturb the current traffic flow inside the parks.

Unfortunately, this would mean that fireworks would no longer be allowed throughout construction once the plans get approved. Rumors and speculations are running wild as guests highly anticipate these expansions and more in the coming years.

