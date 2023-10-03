Problematic Universal Park Attraction Immediately Closes Down

A popular Universal Park attraction is now closed for an extended period after previous reports of maintenance problems.

Which Universal Park Is the Article About?

The Universal Resort in which the attraction is based is Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

Universal Orlando Resort is a renowned and expansive theme park in Orlando, Florida, offering an array of attractions and entertainment options. Comprising three distinctive theme parks, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park, the resort provides diverse experiences to cater to a broad audience.

In addition to its theme parks, Universal Orlando Resort boasts a selection of eight conveniently located onsite hotels, ensuring guests have a seamless and enjoyable stay during their visit. Universal Orlando has three theme parks: Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay.

Universal Orlando also has several onsite resorts.

Which Attraction Has Been Problematic for This Theme Park?

Over at Islands of Adventure, a famous water ride is now closed for a long time. Dudley Do-Right Ripsaw Falls is now closed until November 18. The closure was confirmed by Inside Universal on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls is closed for its annual maintenance. The ride is expected to reopen by Nov 18, 2023. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/ilFgbfBBAa — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) October 2, 2023

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls is a water flume ride at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park in Orlando, Florida. The attraction is based on the classic animated characters from “The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show,” particularly Dudley Do-Right, a bumbling but well-intentioned Canadian Mountie.

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls is a log flume ride known for its combination of water-based thrills and humor. The ride is themed to resemble a journey through the Canadian wilderness, complete with a rustic, mountainous setting that fits the character of Dudley Do-Right. The storyline involves Dudley attempting to rescue his love interest, Nell Fenwick, from the clutches of the villainous Snidely Whiplash.

The ride is in the Toon Lagoon area of Universal’s Islands of Adventure, known for its cartoon-themed attractions. It’s the perfect escape from the blistering Florida heat. But the appeal does face criticism from the fanbase. In recent years, the interest has closed down for long periods to fix the ride’s outdated animatronics and other various ride issues.

In a post on the u/UniversalOrlando subreddit, fans took to the social media platform to voice their concerns about the attraction less than a year ago. Comments covered everything from old animatronics to broken-down areas throughout the ride. Although this attraction is a fan-favorite, the ride does suffer from constant maintenance refurbishments and around-the-year closures. But Universal Orlando Resort is dedicated to ensuring the ride is satisfactory for all guests, so the shutdowns tend to happen more frequently.

Some fans hope the ride will get the much-needed love and attention a classic attraction like this deserves. It also makes sense for the park to close down the ride during this time of year, as although the temperatures in October in Orlando do reach the mid-80s, it is considered the off-season as HHN 32 is going on right now, and the holidays are just around the corner.

Other parks like Universal Studios Singapore, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Studios Japan tend to shut down attractions indefinitely throughout the off-season. Epic Universe is getting closer to opening as summer 2025 rapidly approaches.

What do you hope to see in this latest refurbishment for Universal’s Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls?