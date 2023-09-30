No Retreat for DeSantis Board, $4.5 Million Approved in War Against Disney

The political war between Disney and DeSantis escalates. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) will take no prisoners in its legal fight against Walt Disney World Resort (WDW). The board approved sanctions on WDW by removing millions, only to set aside millions to fight against the House of Mouse in 2024. Here’s what we know, and here’s how it all started.

Disney World and Desantis: The Political Drama Ensued

Here’s a summary of the situation for those who may not be up-to-date on the ongoing dispute between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World Resort (WDW). Several lawsuits have been filed between the two parties, with WDW initiating legal action against the Governor in April. These legal proceedings have taken place within the federal judicial system and have evolved to focus specifically on the allegation that Governor DeSantis and related parties allegedly used their political influence in a retaliatory manner against the corporation. This alleged retaliation is said to be in response to WDW’s exercise of its constitutionally protected First Amendment right to freedom of expression.

Subsequently, an agreement previously received approval between Disney and Reedy Creek lost its validity in July. According to a report by The New York Post, the oversight board, appointed explicitly by Governor DeSantis, invalidated a last-minute agreement between Disney and Reedy Creek that governed the 25,000-acre Resort complex in Orlando. The situation escalated in February when Ron DeSantis assumed control of the governing district of Walt Disney World, intensifying an ongoing conflict between Disney and the Florida Governor that had been brewing for some time.

Negotiations have taken place from both parties to find an amicable resolution to the issues without resorting to legal action. Notably, Disney World recently retracted specific allegations in the lawsuit that had the potential to tarnish and damage Governor DeSantis’ reputation. After approving over $3 million to be removed from WDW maintenance and roadway improvements for 2024, the CFTOD has now set aside an additional $4.5 million just to fight Disney World in 2024.

Millions to Be Spent Going to War With WDW

Just this past Wednesday, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District held a meeting where multiple topics were discussed, including the district’s political and legal war with Walt Disney World Resort. One agenda of the meeting was the discussion of the allocation of $4.5 million that will be used only to fight legal battles with WDW. The Board of Supervisors approved the amount as they have already spent nearly $2 million fighting Disney over the last six months.

The original fight between the two came from Disney’s stance on a Florida law that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis passed dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which holds no substance in legal court as the bill was created to protect children from learning specific gender studies, as one side of the argument was wanting to teach children as young as six on topics of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Former WDW CEO Bob Chapek remained silent on the matter, but cast members and members of the LGBTQ community demanded that WDW make a political stance on these matters. This came after news of Disney’s alleged involvement in donating to specific political figures.

In April of this year, Disney filed a lawsuit against the Florida Governor after DeSantis attempted what some call a smearing campaign, mentioning how Disney World and its parks are involved in an alleged “woke political” agenda. Disney then decided to sue the Governor over the following:

Disney regrets that it has come to this. But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials.

The CFTOD first filed a lawsuit against WDW, to which Disney responded with their case. The political war between the two will be ongoing throughout the end of this year and into next. 2024 is the next Presidential election, which will be held in November, about one year and two months away.

There is no word yet on Disney’s response to this amount of money allocated toward legal battles. Over the coming months, Disney and DeSantis will ensure their stances and the political turmoil already heavily present will overflow and potentially affect parkgoers.

What are your thoughts on Disney and DeSantis? Comment below and let Inside The Magic know!