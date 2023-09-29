Theme Park Accident Ends in Tragedy After Woman Gets Thrown off of High-Speed Attraction

A woman fought for her life following a horrific theme park accident where she was physically thrown off a ride.

Related: Governor DeSantis Approves Disney World Sanctions, Defunding to Commence Immediately

Theme Park Accident at Mirabilandia Theme Park in Brazil

Mirabilandia is an esteemed amusement park situated in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil. Established in 2002, it has become one of the country’s preeminent amusement destinations. This transformation can be attributed to a fruitful collaboration between the Peixoto Group and an Italian conglomerate. At its inception, the park boasted a modest array of 15 rides and a singular coaster. However, it has since expanded its offerings to encompass more than 30 captivating attractions. Notably, Mirabilandia is the Brazilian park with the most substantial investments in acquiring novel interests.

Mirabilandia Pernambuco is the sole permanent amusement park in Brazil’s entire Northeastern region. Within its expansive grounds, patrons can enjoy a diverse array of 35 attractions categorized as thrilling, adrenaline-pumping, or suitable for family enjoyment. In addition to its leisure offerings, the park provides essential amenities such as a medical clinic, secure coat check facilities, sanitary services, a lost and found department, as well as a dedicated lounge equipped with various games, and a stage for live performances, including shows, theatrical productions, and musical acts.

Furthermore, Mirabilandia takes pride in its distinctive initiatives, including the educational program known as “Lessons in the Park.” This program offers a unique opportunity to children and young individuals from public and private educational institutions. It leverages the park’s immersive environment and attractions as educational tools, offering multidisciplinary lessons that blend learning with entertainment, fostering a dynamic and engaging educational experience.

Related: Ron Desantis’ Board Votes on $3,000 for Disney World Annual Passes

Woman Gets Thrown From Ride, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries

According to numerous reports, including one from Express in the United Kingdom, Davine Muniz Cordeiro, an English teacher from Recife in Brazil, suffered traumatic brain injuries, including multiple body fractures, last weekend after being thrown from a ride inside Mirabilandia Theme Park. According to the report and Brazilian news outlet Pernambuco, Cordeiro, aged 34, fell from her chair seat while riding a carousel-type attraction. According to news sources, the center came loose while the ride was at a high speed just one week ago.

The shocking video shown online features the moment Cordeiro came loose from her chair while in the attraction and slammed into the ground, where bystanders and ride operators rushed to the rescue. The woman is in critical condition per the last update and is fighting for her life at Hospital da Restauracao in Brazil. X (formally Twitter) also shows posts from people on the scene recording when Cordeiro hit the ground. Authorized personnel can be seen rushing to her aid when the theme park accident occurred.

The name of the attraction is the Wave Swinger, and after the theme park accident, the theme park was immediately shut down until further notice. The city council and authorities voted to close down the garden to allow a proper and formal investigation regarding the cause of the ride malfunction.

🇧🇷 | LO ÚLTIMO: Una mujer de 22 años resultó herida después de que la "silla voladora" de un parque de atracciones, al noreste de Brasil, se soltara mientras giraba en el aire a gran velocidad. La mujer sufrió fracturas corporales, lesión cerebral traumática y se encuentra en… pic.twitter.com/Pnd9RRB7FN — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundial2) September 23, 2023

Related: Henry Cavill Is Finally James Bond

Family members spoke to news outlets, confirming that Cordeiro will soon undergo a vital procedure that will aid in controlling her intracranial pressure as she is in the ICU. One of Cordeiro’s cousins, Ricardo Lima, spoke during a press conference last Sunday and mentioned how Cordeiro was in critical condition and fighting for her life but is stable. Ricardo said their family is in talks with the theme park to send Cordeiro to a private hospital as she attempts to recover from this traumatic event. To directly quote Ricardo Lima from the press conference:

his is one of those hospitals that treat highly complex patients, but later, God willing, if she gets better and needs to leave the ICU, then we’ll feel the deficiency.

No official word from the theme park on the exact reasoning behind this horrible incident.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time an amusement park accident like this has happened. Every year, numerous roller coaster incidents take place around the world. Theme parks like Cedar Point, Walt Disney World Resort, Grona Lund, Luna Park, Kings Dominion, Adventureland Park, Busch Gardens, Battersea Park, Atlantica Supersplash, Six Flags Great America, and many more often see multiple riders getting injured when riding coasters or any other attractions.

When injured on an amusement ride, compensation claims are more common than you think. Amusement Park accident statistics are not easy to find but can be found after a thorough search on the internet. Theme park accidents are often caused by a ride operator who fails to ensure their job is followed correctly. A roller coaster accident is more common than other rides as coasters seem to be the go-to thrill adventure for most people. An amusement park injury should not be taken lightly, regardless of the amusement park ride.