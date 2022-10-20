Glitch Cancels Disney Park Reservations Without Warning

If you’ve visited Walt Disney World Resort in the last couple of years, you’ve likely grown accustomed to Disney Park Reservations.

Despite many Disney Park Guests somehow missing out on the new reservation system, Disney has made it clear that Guests must make a theme park reservation via the Disney Park Pass Reservation system to be able to enter Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The Park Reservations can be made online when you purchase your tickets and, if Park Reservations fill up for the day, no other Guests are permitted to enter.

However, what happens if you make those reservations ahead of time and then go to check on them just to see they’ve all been removed? That’s exactly what happened to one Guest set to visit Walt Disney World this month.

A Guest recently shared on social media that they were slated to go to all four Disney Parks this week, when many reservations have already been completely booked up. When they went to check on their reservations, they discovered that they were all removed.

“All of our reservations for the parks were GONE as of this morning on our app. We had to call support and get them to confirm they disappeared from previous booking and have them manually re-add them into our account,” the Guest said. “If we would have not checked- we would have been out of luck and in total panic on the first day of our trip. Not sure if this is just our account or a glitch for everyone but we experienced it on the app and website, luckily I had screenshots and emails from previous park reservation confirmations.”

You should always check your Disney Park Reservations before heading to Walt Disney World Resort. If you ever have any issues, Disney’s Support Team is happy to assist.

