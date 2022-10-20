Mom Faked Her Own Kidnapping and Went to Disney World Now Facing Charges

A mother who faked her own kidnapping and went to Walt Disney World Resort with her child is now facing more charges.

However, that’s not why the location was in national headlines more than 13 years ago.

Bonnie Sweeten, now 51, lied about her and her daughter being kidnapped when they had actually been traveling to the Walt Disney World Resort back in May of 2009. The mother called 911, claiming that a Cadillac driven by two Black men had rear-ended her SUV in Lower Bucks County, and then the men in the other vehicle had stuffed her and her daughter in the car’s trunk, from where Sweeten said she was making her call for help.

While a police search was set off following the call, the mother of three was actually flying to Disney World. She had used the driver’s license of a former co-worker to purchase plane tickets from Philadelphia.

Sweeten and her daughter were stopped by police at their hotel the next day and the 9-year-old was reunited with her father while Sweeten was arrested.

Now, it seems that Sweeten is in more trouble, allegedly stealing checks that had been mailed to the company and making tens of thousands of dollars in personal purchases using the company’s credit card. As part of her job, Sweeten had access to company bank accounts, checkbooks, official mail, and other sensitive personal information belonging to the president of the company. She allegedly wrote dozens of checks to herself, according to reports by the Philly Voice.

“As an employee of the company, Bonnie Sweeten was well aware of her obligation to act in the best interest of the company, but instead she chose to take advantage of the opportunity offered to her to work as a bookkeeper for this company,” U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said.

She has been charged with two counts of wire fraud.

