Legal Action Forces Disney To Cease Sales, Effective Immediately

Disney is once again embroiled in a legal battle, this time forcing the company to cease all sales, effective immediately.

The Walt Disney Company can’t seem to catch a break from the courtrooms. Disney this, DeSantis that. Appointments, resignations, lawsuits, and more have surrounded Walt Disney World Resort for over a year, causing a palpable tension to grow around the Orlando-based resort, harming local businesses, and forcing hundreds of fans to reconsider their trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

While Walt Disney World Resort continues its legal and political tug-war against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, The Walt Disney Company now has to fence in the Golden State, too, as the latest legal moves against the company have forced it to cease all sales of an exclusive set of benefits.

Theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), detailing that Disneyland Resort has ceased all new sales of the Inspire Key, which was the only available tier for guests to purchase a new Magic Key Pass to the Southern California Disney Park.

This decision means all new Magic Key Passes sales have ceased until further notice. However, renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window are still available, per the official Disneyland Resort website.

NEW: Disneyland Resort has paused new sales of the Inspire key – which means no Magic Key passes are available for new purchases. Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window are still available.

The cease of all new Magic Key Pass sales follows the latest update on a lawsuit that will force Disney to pay a $9.5M settlement fund in reparations to a Magic Key holder dispute for “deceptive business practices.”

Disneyland Resort shifted its Annual Pass system, turning it into the Magic Key program, which allows guests to become “a townsperson on Main Street, U.S.A., a galactic citizen of Batuu, a hero at Avengers Campus, a local at Pixar Pier and beyond.”

Sales for Magic Key Passes have proven problematic since Disneyland reimagined its program in 2021, with exceedingly high demand and a limited offer of the exclusive membership and its benefits. However, Magic Key Passes are still highly sought-after, with new passes quickly selling out earlier this year.

Disney describes the Magic Key program as follows:

The Magic Key program provides reservation-based admission to one or both Disneyland Resort theme parks where you’ll make memories visit after visit. Magic Key passes feature a variety of admission opportunities, pricing options, experiences, and savings on food, beverages and merchandise. Magic Key holders enjoy admission opportunities, value and convenience at the Disneyland Resort. Whether you consider yourself a Mouseketeer, Space Ranger or Super Hero, there is something for everyone as a Magic Key holder.

