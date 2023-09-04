Disneyland Magic Key Holders Banned From Parks

A Disneyland Magic Key Pass holder claims the Southern California Disney Park enforced unofficial blackout dates over Labor Day weekend.

Disneyland Resort launched its new Annual Passholder program, the Magic Key Pass, in 2021. Annual Passes disappeared from Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure during the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans were so excited at their return that the four tiers sold out within minutes.

Despite the instant popularity of the Magic Key Passes, the rollout wasn’t perfect. A group of Dream Key Pass holders sued Disneyland Resort for allegedly withholding Park Pass Reservations from the most expensive Annual Pass, enforcing unofficial blackout dates on guests.

Since the recently settled legal battle began, Disneyland Resort changed its four Annual Pass options – Inspire Key, Believe Key, Enchant Key, and Imagine Key – and all of them include blackout dates. Theme park reservations are still required for all four tiers, and Magic Key holders are punished for three no-shows in 90 days.

This Labor Day weekend, Reddit user and Disneyland Inspire Key holder u/GomeyBlueRock shared their frustration that Disneyland Resort was enforcing “unofficial” blackout dates.

They shared screenshots that show Disney Park Pass Reservations for single and multi-day ticket holders but not Inspire Key Pass holders. The highest-tier Magic Key Pass costs $1,599 annually.

“Really grinds my gears…” the guest wrote. “Really bugs the sh*t out of me that there is availability if you buy a ticket, but not if you have the (now) top tier pass.”

“I’d be curious to know what the ‘allotment’ statistics are for how many of us MK cretins they allow in per day,” they continued. “It’s weird that they provide benefits that no one else gets, but then has official / unofficial black out days that isn’t part of their MK blackout calendar…”

Some Disneyland Resort fans defended the Magic Key blackout.

“It makes sense to me why they would do this,” u/Ultimus_Omegus said. “A family could go to Disney once every 5 years, and if the date is blocked out Disney would lose that business. A magic key holder frequents Disney a lot more and most likely has more flexibility in the dates.”

“It’s Labor Day weekend,” u/goldenhorseshoewars agreed. “Let the non-pass holders enjoy.”

But the guest defended their position, arguing that they spend enough at Disneyland Resort to deserve priority over vacationers.

“It’s not really a black out date, it’s just a we think we can squeeze more money out of a non AP holder this weekend than from you,” they argued. “Despite the fact we probably spend 100-200 $ every trip between food, alcohol, and whatever new Merch is out.”

And many Magic Key holders agreed.

“Welcome to the crux of the class-action lawsuit and the ‘no blackout dates’ actually having unavailable dates due to the specific tier levels being filled up for the day,” said u/Phased5ek. “Even last year when I had the top-tier (at the time, not the new one) pass, it was supposed to be 365 (or very close to that!) days with no blackout dates, but there were days I couldn’t book because my tier level was already ‘sold out’, essentially creating a blackout date.”

Should Disneyland Magic Key Pass holders have more access to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.