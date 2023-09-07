BREAKING: Iconic Attraction to Reopen After Several Years of Closure in Disneyland

A closed attraction that has been shut down since 2021 in Disneyland will reopen to all guests this fall. The interest has received a complete overhaul and a new theme.

Disneyland – The Opening, Closure, and Reopening of Adventureland Treehouse

The Adventureland Treehouse was inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson, a film of the same name released in 1960 by Walt Disney Studios.

The Adventureland Treehouse, known initially as Tarzan’s Treehouse, is an attraction located in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. It is inspired by the animated film Tarzan and is designed to resemble the Treehouse where gorillas raised Tarzan in the movie.

The Tarzan Treehouse underwent a complete makeover after closing down indefinitely in 2021. It was announced in April of 2022 that the Treehouse would be completely rethemed to the Swiss Family Robinson Adventureland Treehouse. No opening date was revealed until today.

Adventureland Treehouse to Open Soon

Industry Insider Scott Gustin reported just moments ago that Disneyland had announced the grand opening for this new attraction experience sometime this fall, which would mean sometime between now and November of 2023.

Disneyland says the Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson will officially open this fall.

After years of being shut down, the attraction experience is finally opening to the public over the next few months. The attraction walk-through experience will be a fun-filled adventure through tons of incredible and interactive experiences for guests of all ages.

Visitors can access the Adventureland Treehouse by climbing a series of winding stairs, taking them through a lush jungle environment filled with tropical vegetation, waterfalls, and various scenes inspired by the film. As you ascend, you’ll come across interactive elements and props that bring the story to life, allowing you to relive key moments from the movie.

The Adventureland Treehouse provides a unique perspective of Adventureland and offers picturesque views of Disneyland Park. It’s a self-guided attraction, which means you can explore at your own pace and enjoy the immersive atmosphere of the jungle setting. It’s an excellent place for visitors of all ages to enjoy a leisurely and adventurous walk.

