Disney Officially Destructs FastPass System

Though a dream will always be a wish your heart makes, many who dreamt of a simpler time at Disneyland Resort will not be happy with the latest decision.

Known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland Resort is home to two major theme parks– Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park– as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district. If you’ve been to Disneyland, you know that it’s best known for its iconic features and attractions.

The original theme park was dreamt up by Walt Disney himself and includes attractions such as Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, and many others. Many years later, Disney erected California Adventure, and the theme park currently houses many attractions, including The Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, the Avengers Campus, and much more.

Anyone planning a visit to Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort knows that it can take a lot of planning. Making dining reservations, planning Theme Park reservations followed by Park-Hopping opportunities, placing the all-important “pool day” on the calendar, and much more are just some of the decisions you’ll be making when planning a Disney Park vacation. However, you should know that there’s even more planning to be done once the vacation actually starts.

Disney introduced the controversial Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane systems a few years ago, and they are still upsetting guests to this day. The system, which is marketed to help you “make the most of your theme park experience,” can only be purchased on the day you’re visiting theme parks, and making reservations for attractions can be difficult for those who do not know how to navigate the My Disney Experience app and make selections based on the system and what works best.

For multiple years now, a myriad of fans have begged Disney to do away with Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane. Though the company has heard the complaints and shared that it has looked into possible ways that guests could plan their trip ahead of time– rather than having to be on their phone throughout the entirety of the day– nothing has come to fruition as of yet. While many fans have asked Disney to bring back the FastPass+ system that was in place before, it doesn’t seem that this will be happening.

A recent look at updated construction happening at Critter Country around the area that used to be Splash Mountain– which is now being transformed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure— confirms this to be true.

MouseInfo shared a photo on Twitter where we can see the FastPass area being officially destroyed.

Bad picture but it looks like they’re tearing out the old FastPass area for Pooh/Splash

Bad picture but it looks like they're tearing out the old FastPass area for Pooh/Splash pic.twitter.com/iYi4fqkzgd — MouseInfo | Disney News and Info (@MouseInfo) August 27, 2023

With Splash Mountain being updated to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, it would only make sense that Disney would take out any remnants of FastPass and make them more updated for Lightning Lane.

Disney removed the FastPass kiosks for Splash Mountain back in 2021 at Disneyland. This area is being updated, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Disney expand Lightning Lane and have some differences when the new attraction opens, expected to be in late 2024.

What do you think of the construction happening at Disneyland? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!