The Best Guide to Disney BoardWalk Dining and Entertainment

Walt Disney World Resort is known for its Parks and character fun. But there are so many hidden details and spaces around the Disney Parks in Florida that Guests tend to overlook. Did you know options like horseback riding, mini golf, and Disney Water Park fun could be part of your vacation? You could also shop, hit a championship golf course, or relax at the spa.

The endless activities are part of why I love a Disney vacation. Today we’ll explore an area you may be less familiar with that holds so much seaside charm you’ll want to check it out as part of your next Disney vacation. This is a guide to Disney BoardWalk dining and entertainment.

Disney BoardWalk Free to Enter

If you want to enjoy the charm of a Victorian Coney Island/Atlantic City inspired BoardWalk in the heart of Bay Lake, FL., you need to put this Disney spot on your list. The Disney BoardWalk is located between EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios Parks and near Beach Club Resort, Yacht Club Resort and the Swan and Dolphin Resorts. Disney's BoardWalk and Disney's BoardWalk Inn complete this scenic Disney Resort loop. The Disney World BoardWalk doesn't require a Park ticket and is free to enter.

The Disney Boardwalk Details You Need

The resorts, dining, nightlife, shopping, and activities of the Disney BoardWalk keep it on Guests’ “to-see” lists at Walt Disney World. Covering the Crescent Lake loop around the BoardWalk and past EPCOT Resorts on a surrey bike is a fun Guest experience. Bikes can be rented on the BoardWalk at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. Enjoying a frozen margarita on the BoardWalk, shopping an afternoon away, or ending your day with a slice of cheesy pizza from the BoardWalk pizza window are all great ways to enjoy Disney’s BoardWalk without a theme Park ticket.

Transportation to Disney BoardWalk There are some incredible dining spots to enjoy on the Disney BoardWalk. If you do not have a car on the property or you would rather not deal with Parking at Disney World or Disney BoardWalk Resort, catch the Disney Skyliner to EPCOT’s International Gateway and enjoy the short scenic walk to the Disney BoardWalk. You can also travel to the Disney BoardWalk via Friendship or bus. Parking at the Disney BoardWalk is extremely limited, so Disney transportation is preferable.

If you think you could get used to the scenic views of the BoardWalk, you are in luck—Disney Vacation Club BoardWalk Villas are an excellent choice for DVC members or Disney Guests that rent member DVC points. Disney BoardWalk Inn is a perfect choice if you want to visit nearby Disney Parks like Hollywood Studios. A Disney Resort room right on the Disney BoardWalk means you can dance the night away at Atlantic Dance Hall, enjoy a breakfast sandwich from BoardWalk Deli or unwind with a beverage from BoardWalk Joes Marvelous Margaritas. This area of the Disney Property is so beautiful and full of fun inside and outside the Disney Parks.