Walt Disney World Theme Park Welcomes First Birth in 7 Years

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is now the home to an adorable new baby.

You never truly know what a day at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, may bring. There’s a reason they call it “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” with stunning experiences waiting around every corner. In an exciting turn of events, the Orlando theme park resort became home to another new baby animal, with elephant Nadirah giving birth to her first calf at Disney’s Animal Kingdom last week.

This exciting news was revealed by Disney on its official theme park blog site, where it revealed more details about the beautiful new baby.

The birth took place on Wednesday and marks the first elephant born at the park since 2016. The elephant also marks the 8th one to be born at the Walt Disney World Resort.

“At just 218 pounds, she is absolutely adorable!” states Disney. “African elephant births like these are carefully planned through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. This program helps ensure the responsible breeding of endangered animals in managed care.” The new elephant is named Corra.

The official Disney TikTok account also shared a video showing off the newest member of the Animal Kingdom family.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a very special theme park, unlike any place you’ve ever visited. While it does feature typical amusement park activities like thrilling rides and attractions as well as some delicious food, Animal Kingdom is all about animals. The theme park features nearly 600 acres of land, with most of the space being dedicated to providing a wide range of animals with natural and authentic habitats. Most of these animals can be seen on Kilimanjaro Safaris, one of the park’s most popular attractions.

Animal Kingdom’s central themes and message revolve around conservation and our connection with nature, making this story that much more incredible. While animals are a common theme at a lot of theme parks, what The Walt Disney Company was able to achieve with Animal Kingdom is nothing short of astounding.

The theme park first opened in 1998 and is the newest of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World, with the others being Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. At Animal Kingdom, guests will find an incredible assortment of activities, like adventurous roller coasters such as Expedition Everest or incredibly immersive attractions like Avatar Flight of Passage at Pandora – The World of Avatar. One of our favorite rides at the park is DINOSAUR, a terrifying journey back in time to the age of the dinosaurs. If you have spent any time participating within the Disney theme park community, then you know that this ride and the land that it resides may close soon, with Disney announcing its plans to retheme the entire section of the park back in 2022. While plans are still indefinite, it’s very likely that DinoLand U.S.A. will soon be extinct, just like the dinosaurs.

