Man Sues Disney District Over “Bodily Injuries” From Elevator Ride

Amid The Walt Disney Company’s numerous legal battles against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former Reedy Creek Improvement District now faces a lawsuit from a Walt Disney World Resort guest.

According to ClickOrlando, an elevator in the Orange Parking Garage at Disney Springs allegedly dropped Osceola County resident Michael Johnson and his daughter multiple times in July 2022. (Because the incident occurred in 2022, it references the Reedy Creek Improvement District instead of its new name, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.)

The legal documents claim the elevator dropped several feet “suddenly and without warning, then stopping abruptly, forcefully shaking, and dropping again” before returning to the fifth floor.

According to the lawsuit, Johnson “suffered bodily injury in and about his body and extremities, resulting in pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, permanent and significant scarring, mental anguish, loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of earnings, and loss of the ability to earn money in the future.”

Accusing the Reedy Creek Improvement District of failing to maintain its elevator and overlooking mechanical issues, Johnson seeks $50,000 in damages.

It’s important to note that the lawsuit isn’t against The Walt Disney Company but the former political subdivision within Walt Disney World Resort. Nevertheless, the House of Mouse rarely comments publicly on ongoing legal matters.

