Disney Files Twelve Lawsuits Over “Excessive” Property Taxes in Florida

The Walt Disney Company has filed twelve lawsuits alleging excessive property taxes at Walt Disney World Resort.

In the lawsuits, The Walt Disney Company claims that Orange County Property Appraiser Amy Mercado improperly accessed its properties in Central Florida. They argue that inappropriate methods were used to determine the value of Walt Disney World Resort parcels, violating Florida statutes.

According to Mercado’s 2023 assessment, Magic Kingdom is valued at $513,779,313, EPCOT at $646,178,878, Disney’s Hollywood Studios at $526,382,172, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom at $426,211,245. These values are tens of millions more than were determined when the Disney Parks were assessed in 2022.

The Walt Disney Company is also contesting the alleged values of Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, the Walt Disney World Transportation & Ticket Center, the Wedding Pavilion at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Course.

This is far from the first time the House of Mouse has sued an Orange County Property Appraiser. The Walt Disney Company files a similar lawsuit annually, previously receiving refunds as high as $9 million. In 2020, the court found that former Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh used illegal methods when assessing Walt Disney World Resort properties.

Amid numerous lawsuits against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the documents mention the Republican leader’s Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, calling it a “political subdivision.” They’ve similarly named its predecessor, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, in previous lawsuits against property assessors.

The Walt Disney Company has already paid its property taxes but wants the previous bills canceled and new bills issued upon winning the lawsuit.

According to Disney Dining, the Orange County Property Appraiser’s office doesn’t typically comment on lawsuits but tries to “remove all the political noise” and fairly assess all properties.

