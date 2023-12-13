Disney World Issues New Warning for Guests, Effective This Week

There are few more popular places to spend the holidays than at Walt Disney World Resort. However, even in the “Disney bubble,” there are certain realities of operating a theme park that will happen from time to time.

If you’ve ever visited Walt Disney World Resort and any of its four theme parks– which include Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and EPCOT– you know that rides and attractions are subject to closure, sometimes for just a few hours as kinks are worked out. Other times, however, rides or attractions are closed down for months as they undergo refurbishments.

Because of the fact that Disney World opens 365 days per year-– with the exception of hurricanes and weather that forces a very rare closure– it should be understood that attractions and experiences have to close sometimes to undergo renovations. Part of reimagining an attraction– or just making sure that it is still working properly– involves testing.

Just recently, Disney World issued a warning for guests staying at hotels near Disney’s Hollywood Studios that you should be aware of. Disney World guests staying at a multitude of hotels this Thursday, December 14, should know that there will be pyrotechnic testing happening at the theme park beginning at 10:00 p.m. and likely lasting until 1:00 a.m. The good news is that these are “low-level” pyrotechnics, which will minimize the noise disturbance.

The affected hotels include: Walt Disney World Swan, Walt Disney World Dolphin, Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, Disney’s Boardwalk Resort, Disney’s Yacht Club, Disney’s Beach Club, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Riviera Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s All-Star Sports, Disney’s All-Star Movies, and Disney’s All-Star Music.

While this is a minor inconvenience, it should not cause any significant issues for guests staying at these hotels. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day this week, with the exception of Saturday, December 16, when it will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to make way for Jollywood Nights, which takes place from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Early Entry for park guests is 30 minutes prior to the theme park opening each morning.

Only two dates remain available for Jollywood Nights, which include December 18 and December 20. The After-Hours event has been met with mixed reactions from fans, but has been well-attended throughout the season.

If you’re looking for some pyrotechnics at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the best place to find it will be Fantasmic! The nighttime spectacular is fan-favorite. You should prepare to be in the theatre more than an hour prior to the showing as seating fills up fast, especially during the Holiday season with crowds. You can check the My Disney Experience app for showtimes.

What do you think of this Disney World warning? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!