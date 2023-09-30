“Give It Back To Disney!” Reedy Creek Locals Want DeSantis Out

After multiple cuts and changes to budgets and benefits, employees and locals in the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District want Disney back in charge and the board appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis out.

The feud between the Walt Disney Company and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis continues to wage even after DeSantis declared that he had “moved on.” After Disney spoke against DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, the Florida governor has made what seem to be deliberate attacks against the company, specifically Walt Disney World Resort.

Now, the feud and the governor’s “woke wars” have become one of the most defining parts of Ron DeSantis’ identity, whether he likes it or not. It has made him easy fodder for political rivals, like former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former President Donald Trump.

One of the most significant moments of the feud was when Governor DeSantis dissolved the Reedy Creek Improvement District and replaced it with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, replacing the previous board completely with his own appointees. And after months of budget cuts and broken promises, the Reedy Creek locals and employees are tired of it.

DeSantis-Appointed Board Called “A Bunch of Novices”

While many people have pointed out how petty and damaging the feud is for DeSantis, not nearly as much has been said about the new district. Already, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Committee has altered regulations and stripped funding meant to help make things run smoothly. Instead, they’ve proven they only know how to save money at the expense of treating people well.

“I think you have a bunch of novices trying to run a really complex operation,” said Chad Emerson, the author of Project Future: The Inside Story Behind the Creation of Disney World (2010). “Disney had 50 years or so of doing this and had figured out how to make it run and how to make the guest experience great. I don’t think these folks care much about the guest experience.”

The board’s lack of experience was confirmed by Chairman Martin Garcia, who stated in a recent meeting, “I don’t know what the process is, because this is all new to us.” And the people who live in the district are taking notice.

Locals Want Disney Back in Charge

Over the past few months, multiple employees for the district and people who live in the district have spoken to the board about how all of the cuts and changes they’re implementing will affect them, but to no avail. Former employee Jeff Holland tried to remind the committee that Disney was all about caring for its workers.

“…Respectfully, your board has missed a key point, said Holland. “The previous district was committed to supporting staff and retirees, not just the union side, but equally non-union workers like myself. They saw the value in giving a little extra in retiree benefits and perks and how it retained quality workers.”

"We were promised this new administration was going to make this place better…. All we've seen and heard are cuts. Cuts to budget. Cuts to possible staffing. Cuts to maintenance, and now cuts to benefits." – Firefighter Pete Simon during the CFTOD board meeting. pic.twitter.com/BSQUJ6CtLU — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 23, 2023

District firefighter Pete Simon was much more direct. “We were promised this new administration was going to make this place better,” he said. “But all we’ve seen and heard are cuts. Cuts to the budget, cuts to possible staffing, cuts to maintenance, and now cuts to benefits.”

Another person who wants to see things go back to normal is Debie McDonald, a resident of the Disney-built town Celebration. “I’m glad he’s open to talking with us,” said McDonald. “But I would like to see this all go back to Disney. This feud is ridiculous, it’s petty, and the only reason it happened is because of Governor DeSantis’ political ambitions. The people he’s left us with are all in over their heads.”

It seems that experts and Reedy Creek locals all agree: the DeSantis-appointed board doesn’t know what they’re doing. And at this point, it’s too late for them to admit they’ve made a mistake and start over. The best thing is for them to just leave and let the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District return to the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

