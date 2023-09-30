DeSantis Ditches Florida for Anaheim Amid Ongoing War With Disney

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to wage war on the Walt Disney Company, he’s turned his sights on another battlefield: Anaheim.

It’s hard to believe that we’re now over a year into the tension between Disney and DeSantis. The issues between the two parties originally started in March 2022, when DeSantis signed the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act – AKA the “Don’t Say Gay” bill – which prohibits public schools in Florida from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with schoolchildren under the age of nine.

While then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek initially refused to comment on the bill, internal pressure at the company forced him to eventually apologize and speak out against both the policy and DeSantis.

The latter didn’t take too kindly to this public criticism. In April 2022, DeSantis retaliated by repealing Walt Disney World’s unique governing jurisdiction and special taxing district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District. While he gained control of the district the following April, it later transpired that Reedy Creek had passed a clause preventing DeSantis from using Disney IP until 21 years after the death of the last descendant of King Charles III, King of England.

Four days after DeSantis seized Reedy Creek, Disney also filed a lawsuit against DeSantis that accused the governor of violating the Walt Disney Company’s First Amendment rights. The case claims that by taking over Reedy Creek as a punishment for criticizing the Don’t Say Gay bill, DeSantis “jeopardizes [Disney’s] economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”

Since then, the two have been embroiled in legal drama. While DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (Reedy Creek’s replacement) have countersued, he’s also faced extensive criticism from other Republicans – including former U.S. President Donald Trump, who said Disney is “destroying” him.

Both Disney and DeSantis have also asked the federal court to dismiss the opposing party’s lawsuit, with the latter claiming that both he and Florida legislators have “legislative immunity.”

It seems unlikely that the two parties will resolve their differences any time soon. In the meantime, DeSantis is powering through a presidential campaign, which this week saw him ditch Orlando for an entirely different – but just as Disney-dominated – battleground: Anaheim.

DeSantis made a public appearance at the California Republican Party’s fall convention, where he gave a speech comparing what he considers the successes of Florida compared to policies in California.

The convention was notably located at the Anaheim Convention Center, which is less than a mile away from Disneyland Resort. DeSantis himself commented on the risks of him lurking too close to Disney property during his appearance.

“Great to be in Southern California,” he said after walking out on stage, according to the Daily Mail. “I didn’t know if I was even allowed – I’m a little close to Disneyland. I didn’t know if they’d let me come to it. It’s OK.”

DeSantis also commented on his shock that he had attracted fewers protestors in Anaheim than he had in the past.

“I’m actually a little disappointed,” he said. “I didn’t see any protesters out for me today. Where did the protesters go? We had them six months ago when I was here. I had them in other parts of California since I’ve been here.”

While DeSantis has consistently polled second as the Republican candidate after Trump, he’s ranked as low as fifth place in polling over the past few weeks. There’s been plenty of speculation about how much his very public battle with Disney has impacted his presidential chances, with some claiming that it is “setting him up for failure in 2024.”

