After Pulling Out of Florida, Disneyland Could Generate $250 Million for California

Shortly after the Walt Disney Company announced that they were pulling out of a $1 billion deal that would have brought thousands of jobs to Florida, Disney also announced that they were working on a Disneyland Resort expansion deal that could bring $250 million in profits to Southern California.

There have been many casualties in the Disney/DeSantis war. While Governor DeSantis has taken control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District and put restrictions on Walt Disney World Resort and the monorail. Meanwhile, Disney has responded with a lawsuit.

However, Disney dealt a devastating blow to all of Florida when they pulled out of a $1 billion development deal that would have brought thousands of jobs to the state. Many reasons were given as to why, but many believe that it was because of the hostile environment created by DeSantis.

This move feels particularly damaging because it looks like Disney is instead going to go through with an expansion deal in California, home to DeSantis’ rival, Governor Gavin Newsom.

Anaheim Welcomes Disneyland Resort Expansion

At Disneyland’s Grand Californian Hotel, located outside the Disney California Adventure Park, Disneyland President Ken Potrock spoke to a group of business and civic leaders about the benefits of a potential expansion of the Disneyland Resort.

According to a report from Cal State Fullerton, the Disneyland Park expansion could result in 4500 jobs, $11 million in tax revenue, and contribute more than $1 billion to the economy of Anaheim, CA, during the 4-year construction process. After that, the expansion could create an additional 2200 jobs and add more than $250 million annually to the local economy.

While Disney faced open hostility from members of the Florida government, California accepted the company with open arms. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared that the project was “Great news for the city of Anaheim.” Anaheim’s mayor Ashleigh Aitken agreed, saying, “Good things happening in [Anaheim]!”

On top of this, Disney is speaking directly with their local community through the DisneylandForward program, where Disney executives talk with locals and get their opinions and ideas about the expansion. It genuinely makes you wonder what could have happened if Disney stayed in Florida.

