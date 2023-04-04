Disney Makes Changes to Iconic Grand Californian Hotel

Disney is in the middle of multiple celebrations right now – and its latest is just getting started.

This year marks 100 years since the birth of the Walt Disney Company, originally opened by Walt Disney and his brother Roy back in 1923. Never one to miss out on a party, Disney is marking the occasion by throwing the spectacular Disney100 celebration in Parks worldwide.

But that’s not all. Disneyland Paris is in the middle of its 30th Anniversary, the Tokyo Disneyland Resort kicks off its year-long 40th Anniversary celebrations on April 15, and Walt Disney World is set to join in Disney100 by honoring Animal Kingdom’s 25th Anniversary – and celebrating Earth Month.

Now it seems like Disneyland is also getting into the Earth Month mood. Recent Resort Guests have noticed a tree in the lobby of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Not sure why…but Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa now has a giant tree in the lobby? I’m guessing it might be Easter / Spring related? 🌳🤷🏻‍♂️🐣 #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/prP8MUWyuA — Just Ask Danny📱 (@just_ask_danny) April 1, 2023

Twitter user Just_ask_danny shared his pictures from the hotel at the Disneyland Resort. The tree is reported to be an “85 year-old California Strawberry Tree” which will make its home in the Grand Californian lobby for all of Earth Month.

Update on the tree 🌳…it’s an 85 year-old California Strawberry Tree and will be there for all of Earth Month. 🌎 The tree is known for its showy bell-shaped flowers in Spring. So it’s about to be really pretty in that lobby soon. pic.twitter.com/yS3AKNQbeq — Just Ask Danny📱 (@just_ask_danny) April 2, 2023

The Grand Californian’s latest addition joins a range of Earth Day celebrations at the Disneyland Resort. Until April 25, Guests can enjoy a new plant-based menu at Paradise Garden Grill for the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

Disneyland will also play host to the annual Environmental Art Challenge. This sees Cast Members create unique artwork using waste found in their workspace, with Guests able to vote for their favorite at Stage 17 near the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus in California Adventure.

Over at the Walt Disney World Resort, Guests can celebrate Earth Day at Animal Kingdom from April 17 to April 23. The Park will offer unique character sightings and yummy Earth Day-themed treats, including the specialty Bee Hive Mousse Dome. Guests are also invited to take part in nature-themed challenges to earn a limited-edition Wilderness Explorer Earth Day Nature badge.