Guests Flee Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel as Fire Alarms Blare

in Disneyland Resort

Disneys grand Californian hotel reopens

Credit: ITM

An evacuation took place earlier tonight at the Disneyland Resort, specifically in one of its hotels.

Grand Californian
Credit: Disney

Multiple reports and first-hand accounts are willing the internet currently, showing hundreds of Guests exiting the Grand Californian Hotel at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. A video was shared on Twitter of the evacuation which you can see linked below:

Evacuated from Napa Rose and Grand Californian Hotel. #D23Expo

There were reports that Guests were actually rushed into Disneyland California Adventure regardless if they had tickets or not. You can see another view of the evacuation in a tweet from jdzitro (@jdzitro):

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel evacuated for fire alarm.

This comes literally one day after a fire overtook a Disney World building after a possible nighttime show mishap.

There are three main hotels on the Disneyland Resort property — the Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, and, the largest of the three, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa — that Guests can book when planning a Disneyland vacation. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel is also the newest, having opened in 2001.

Disney is known for its top-of-the-line experiences and beautiful accommodations and the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is no exception. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel gives Guests a California wilderness feel with a touch of Disney elegance and is described by the Disneyland website:

Escape reality at a hotel that defines grandeur at every turn—from premium accommodations and Craftsman-style elegance to Disney’s impeccable service and renowned attention to detail. Hotel Guests can enjoy impressive amenities and rich dining experiences as well as utilize the convenient entrance* to Disney California Adventure Park. It’s the ultimate way to enjoy thrill-filled days at the parks!

We will update our story as more information comes out.

