Disney Warns Desantis Another Lawsuit Is Coming This Week

The Walt Disney Company, which is led by Bob Iger, has warned Gov. DeSantis that another lawsuit is on its way.

As the legal battle between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company continues, a new report states that Disney is gearing up for another lawsuit. As reported by the New York Times, Gov. Ron DeSantis has received several letters from Disney which state that Disney plans to file another lawsuit if the state does not comply with Florida’s Public Records Act.

According to Disney, the company filed for public records request close to four months ago, in which they seek “all documents and communications, including but not limited to text messages, Signal messages and WhatsApp messages on any devices” containing the specific words “Disney,” “mouse”, and other keywords.

Disney states they have yet to receive any of these records.

Disney has reportedly given Gov. DeSantis a deadline of September 6, 2023, before it files another lawsuit. This would mark the third time The Walt Disney Company has sued Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis in the last year, all stemming from Disney’s original decision to denounce Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. This disapproval sent DeSantis into overdrive, with the outspoken Florida Gov. making it his primary mission to get revenge on the company.

In the months since, Gov. DeSantis was successful in dismantling Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, a decades-old ruling that allowed Walt Disney World to act as its own form of government in Orlando. This district was taken over by Florida, with Gov. DeSantis appointing new board members for the new district This new district is called the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD).

As a result of this, Disney filed a lawsuit against Florida and DeSanis, citing various violations. The primary issue Disney has stated in its legal dispute claims they were targeted by a “campaign of government retaliation—orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech.”

Gov. DeSantis filed a countersuit against Disney in an attempt to get this lawsuit struck down but to no avail. Eventually, Disney filed another lawsuit against the state of Florida itself. Disney recently filed for an amendment to be made in its original lawsuit, which a federal judge denied.

This is the latest update on the ongoing battle between Florida and Disney, with plenty more updates on the way.

