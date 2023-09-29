7 Ron DeSantis Facts That Might Change Your Perspective

As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially throws his hat into the ring for a future in the Oval Office, the political landscape is heating up. DeSantis, a prominent Republican figure, is poised to become the loud contender to former President Donald Trump. While his political career is no stranger to controversy and media scrutiny, some aspects of his background and governance may not be widely known.

Ron DeSantis Facts From Both Sides

Though the war on woke with the Florida Governor and Walt Disney drew much attention, these facts about Ron DeSantis offer some balance to the United States representative. This is especially relevant for fans of a company like Disney, which operates in the same state and has clashed with the governor on specific issues.

1. Blue-Collar Roots

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, to an Italian-American family, Ron DeSantis hails from blue-collar roots. Raised in Dunedin on the Gulf Coast, his mother was a nurse, and his father worked on installing Nielsen TV ratings boxes. This background of modest beginnings provides a unique perspective for a politician in a high-stakes political arena.

2. Ivy League Education

DeSantis’s academic journey took him to Yale University, where he earned a B.A. in history in 2001. During his time at Yale, he was the captain of the varsity baseball team. Later, he pursued his legal studies at Harvard Law School, graduating cum laude in 2005. His Ivy League education set the stage for his political career.

3. Active Duty Service in the Military

DeSantis’s commitment to public service extended to the military. After Harvard, he earned a commission in the U.S. Navy as a judge advocate general’s corps (JAG) officer. He was deployed to Guantanamo Bay and later served as a legal adviser to Seal Team One in Iraq. His military service earned him the Bronze Star Medal and Iraq Campaign Medal.

Related: “Woke” Disneyland Should Not Train Soldiers, GOP Politician Says

4. Congressional Career

This example of Ron DeSantis facts shows both sides of his career. Before his tenure as governor, DeSantis served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2012, he entered Congress and was known for his involvement in founding the House Freedom Caucus, an ultra-conservative group aiming to push Republican leadership and policies further to the right.

5. Pandemic Response and Legislation

DeSantis gained national attention for his aggressive opposition to COVID-19 precautionary measures, including lockdowns and mask mandates. His stance on COVID-19 vaccines, which has included vaccine denialism, sparked controversy and earned him various nicknames online.

Related: DeSantis Risks Disney Guest Safety, Goes Against CDC

6. DeSantis ‘War’ Against ‘Woke’

Since becoming governor, DeSantis has waged a campaign against what he terms “woke” culture in Florida. He signed bills that civil rights organizations widely condemned as violating individual freedoms. This includes the controversial “Don’t say gay” ban and a ban on African-American studies in high schools.

Related: DeSantis Continues Disney Attack After Bob Iger Backs Down

7. Disney Feud Impacting Using United States Theme Park Icon as an Election Tool

DeSantis’s political clashes aren’t limited to ideology; they extend to corporate interests as well. Disney, one of Florida’s largest employers, publicly opposed the “Don’t say gay” ban, which led to a feud with the governor.

Related: Amidst Feud With Walt Disney World, Governor Ron DeSantis Announces His Bid for Presidency

DeSantis seized control of Disney’s self-governing special district near Orlando, giving him the power to appoint members to the development board that supervises the theme park.

Person of Interest from Disney World to the Oval Office

Ron DeSantis’ presidential candidacy adds a new dimension to the 2023 political landscape, and both controversy and accomplishments mark his political career. These seven lesser-known facts about him offer a more nuanced view of the man behind the headlines, providing insight into his background, governance, and political ambitions.

As DeSantis vies for political attention from the republican party and against former ally-turned-rival Donald Trump, the political stage promises to be both contentious and captivating. His continued focus on Disney World shows that the impact of the policies extends beyond ideas and into the real life of Floridians.

How do you feel about the role that Ron DeSantis plays in democracy? Share your thoughts in the comments below!