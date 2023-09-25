DeSantis Continues Disney Attack After Bob Iger Backs Down

Shortly after Disney CEO Bob Iger said he wanted to move the Walt Disney Company away from politics, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis drew them back in.

At this point, every Disney fan knows the details regarding the feud between Governor Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company. After Disney spoke out against the Parental Rights in Education Act, colloquially dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, DeSantis suddenly felt the need to address Disney’s “special treatment” within the Reedy Creek Improvement District. It’s worth noting that there are about 2,000 similar districts in Florida.

This has resulted in multiple lawsuits between both parties, further resulting in a large amount of focus being drawn away from DeSantis’ presidential campaign and toward this vendetta. However, this situation has also negatively affected the Walt Disney Company, resulting in CEO Bob Iger wanting to take a step back from the culture wars.

Bob Iger Wants Disney to Step Away From Politics

During the recent Walt Disney World investor summit, Bob Iger said he wanted to “quiet the noise” regarding Disney and politics, a sentiment he has held for a while now. While he doesn’t believe the products Disney has put out have been political, he still wants to step away and rebuild the studio’s relationship with conservative audiences.

“I think that some of the subjects that have proven to be controversial as it relates to Disney have been branded ‘political,’ and I don’t necessarily think they are,” said Iger. “I don’t think that when you are telling stories and attempting to be a good citizen of the world, that’s political. Just not how I view it.” Someone who does still view it that way is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis is Back on the Attack

In an interview with ABC News, where DeSantis rolled out his new fossil fuel-centric energy policy, the potential presidential candidate responded to some criticism directed at his campaign. Naturally, this included the Parental Rights in Education Act and his feud with the Walt Disney Company. According to DeSantis, he still believes that he’s doing the right thing.

“That’s kind of the old-guard Republicans where they basically always just bend the knee to the big, powerful corporations. You’ve got to stand for what’s right. So I’m always going to stand for our kids,” said the Florida Governor.

“I think Disney made a mistake in doing what they’re doing. But we have every right to push back and defend our policies against those who are seeking to undermine them,” he said. “And that was the right thing to do.”

But was it? Disney spoke out against the bill but never actually took any action. By saying this, DeSantis admits that the policies implemented after Bob Chapek and Disney condemned the bill were retaliatory. With Bob Iger wanting to move on, the best thing Ron DeSantis could have done was say nothing. Instead, he’s drawing attention away from his actual campaign focusing on a vendetta that most people don’t care about, and hurting the people of Florida along the way.

Do you think DeSantis should continue focusing on Disney? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!