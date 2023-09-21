Disney Vows To Stay “Quiet” on Politics Moving Forward

Disney is expressing its intentions of staying “quiet” when it comes to politics.

The Walt Disney Company has been notably very outspoken when it comes to political issues recently, with the biggest example being Disney’s current battle against the state of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis. This feud dates back to 2022, when Disney, which was then under the guidance of CEO Bob Chapek, publicly denounced Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act. This triggered an alarm for DeSantis and other conservatives nationwide, opening a can of worms that Disney is still trying to close back to this day.

Disney faced scrutiny online, at its theme parks, and on Wall Street as a result, with DeSantis becoming Disney’s primary enemy. DeSantis threatened to strip Walt Disney World of its Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special ruling that allowed the massive Orlando resort to act as its own form of government. This allowed Disney to move a lot more smoothly in Florida, employing its own groups of people and starting and finishing projects a lot faster.

Disney did eventually lose access to this special ruling, with Florida and DeSantis creating a new district called the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD).

As a result of this decision, both Florida and Disney have sued each other. The results of these lawsuits remain to be seen, but it’s very obvious Disney is not planning on backing down. However, a new report from Reuters suggests Disney will be second-guessing its political statements in the future.

According to an investor note from the Walt Disney World investor summit, Disney CEO Bob Iger claimed that the company would “quiet the noise” in the current culture war. The Walt Disney Company has been labeled just about every demeaning and heinous word you can think of recently. Those on the fast right have blasted Disney as a “woke” company, with many extremists going as far as to call Disney “groomers.”

Part of this culture war also revolves around Disney’s theme parks, more specifically, an iconic ride that recently closed.

Disney revealed its decision to close both Splash Mountain attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World several years ago, but the backlash is just as hot. Splash Mountain is one of Disney’s most iconic rides, being found on both coasts as well as Tokyo Disneyland. The log flue ride has entertained guests for decades, featuring multiple drops, legendary music, and a wide assortment of animatronics.

Disney’s plans are exciting, though, with Walt Disney Imagineering giving the ride a brand new look, story, and theme based on Disney’s 2009 animated classic, The Princess and the Frog. This is a franchise that has desperately needed a larger park presence, so we’re honestly quite excited to see the finished product. The new ride is called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and will open sometime in 2024 at both Disneyland Park in Disneyland and Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

As we said earlier, the initial reception to this announcement was mixed, to say th least. Two factions quickly formed: those who did not want to see the ride close and those who were okay with it. The ride is admittedly based on Disney’s most controversial and problematic film ever, that being Song of the South from 1946. The film has been heavily criticized for decades for its portrayal of African Americans during the reconstruction-era South. Some extra-passionate fans even started a petition in the hopes that it would help “Save Splash Mountain.” This obviously went nowhere, with work well underway on the new attraction featuring Princess Tiana.