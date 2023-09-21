Suspects Turn Themselves in After Shocking Public Disney World Act

Multiple suspects have turned themselves in following a shocking public act outside Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney World Resort features arguably some of the best rides and attractions, not just in Florida or even in America, but in theme park history. Thrilling roller coasters like Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom and Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom have been entertaining adrenaline junkies for ages, with slower, more accessible rides like Spaceship Earth at EPCOT and Star Tours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios allowing guests of most ages to enjoy their day at the massive resort in Orlando, Florida.

Disney being referred to as “The Most Magical Place on Earth” makes a lot of sense, especially when you consider the amount of things there is to do that don’t involve rides and attractions. Guests can also enjoy some deliciously unique treats, like green or blue milk inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, or iconic sweets like Mickey Bars and Mickey ice cream sandwiches. Guests can also opt to enjoy one of the most legendary snacks of all time, a Dole Whip.

Disney Springs allows guests to shop til they drop, with incredible shopping destinations being found here. At Disney Springs, guests are encouraged to let loose and enjoy the great nightlife here after a long day at the parks. However, there are some things you just don’t do at Disney World.

We’ve covered dozens of instances of guests breaking the rules while visiting Walt Disney World, with varying degrees of severity. Some guests have simply broken Disney’s rather lax dress code, either being given free replacement clothing or being turned away from the park gates entirely. However, things can and do get quite serious in and inside Disney World.

Over the last few months, it seems violent altercations are on the rise. Multiple fights have occurred at Magic Kingdom specifically, with guests punching and beating each other in front of The Walt Disney World Railroad and in both Tomorrowland and Fantasyland sections of the park. However, a very concerning activity has occurred at the Walt Disney World Resort, or we should say, just outside the resort.

Earlier this summer, a group of white nationalist protestors set up shop just outside of an entrance to Walt Disney World, waving flags and chanting abhorrent phrases as thousands of guests drove by. Flags featured various racist and white nationalist images, such as swastikas and other heinous images. Some protestors even showed support for Gov. Ron DeSantis in his 2024 presidential bid, indicating a very troubling connection between Nazis and DeSantis.

Another protest occurred later in 2023, but those who engaged in the earlier demonstrations are now being charged one by one thanks to a new Florida law, which was coincidentally signed by DeSantis himself. As Orlando Sentinel reports, two more suspects who are believed to have been involved in the neo-Naxi display have been arrested. The two suspects turned themselves in and have each been charged with criminal mischief.

Ronald Murray, 41, and Amanda Rains, 36, both Texas natives, turned themselves in at the Orange County Jail Tuesday. The specific law violated by these suspects is HB 269, which prohibits any individuals from displaying or projecting images onto buildings and other structures without prior permission. Disney does not specifically own the land where these protests took place, meaning The Walt Disney Company and Walt Disney World Resort were unable to do anything.

These arrests follow the arrest of a Florida man also associated with these protests earlier in September.

The 48-year-old was taken into custody, with FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass praising Gov. Ron DeSantis for “giving us the tools to arrest this hate-filled radical.” Commissioner Glass went on to state, “This activity will not be tolerated in the greatest state in the country, Florida.”

While Disney cannot do anything about these protests, we’re glad to see those who so blatantly engaged in them face the consequences of their actions. As we said, these protests date back to 2022, when multiple public demonstrations took place.

Groups of protesters gathered together and waved Nazi flags and other white supremacy imagery in front of thousands. Some even waved flags that called Disney World “Pedo World,” a misguided jab at Disney’s stance on Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

What are your thoughts on this story? Let us know in the comments below!