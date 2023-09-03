Nazis Swarm Walt Disney World, Protest in Front of Thousands

A swarm of Nazis, white nationalists, and DeSantis supporters took over the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

While there are many Disney parks and resorts across the globe, few truly compare to the magic found at Walt Disney World. The Orlando, Florida, location is, in fact, called “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” after all, featuring four incredible theme parks for guests to discover.

Unfortunately, the magic vanished over the weekend, with despicable protestors taking over a key part of the resort. On Saturday evening, a swarm of Nazi protestors took over the Walt Disney World entrance, waving swastikas and other disgusting flags in front of the thousands of guests that drove by the popular intersection.

This “event” took place near the Apopka Vineland Rd. entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort. This specific location is near Disney Springs, the resort’s massive shopping and dining hub. While this serves as an entrance to the Walt Disney World Resort, even featuring Minnie and Mickey Mouse, it is not technically Disney’s property, meaning Disney is not able to force these protestors to leave.

Several photos, along with a video of the situation, were shared online:

RIGHT NOW IN #disneyworld neo nazis and white supremacists #racism #florida my kids saw this.

This is unfortunately not the first, second, or even third time we’ve seen Nazis show up at the Walt Disney World to “protest” whatever The Walt Disney Company has decided to do. The most notable and intense decision white nationalists and other extreme-right-wing organizations have taken issue with against Disney was the company’s decision to publicly denounce Florida’s highly controversial state law, known as the Parental Rights in Education Act, or as it is more commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

This started back in 2022 while Disney was under the guidance and leadership of former CEO Bob Chapek, a “controversial” figure in Disney’s history, to say the least. As soon as Chapek took a stance against Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis, all hell broke loose. Gov. DeSantis made it his primary mission to make Disney pay for this retaliation, threatening to strip Disney of its self-governing status in Florida.

Eventually, this happened, with Gov. DeSantis and other lawmakers effectively ending Disney’s former Reedy Creek Improvement District and starting a new, state-oriented district.

A war was essentially started against Disney, with many on the far-right coming to the conclusion that Disney was pushing for minors to receive gender-affirming assistance despite Disney simply pulling support from the highly controversial bill. Those on the extreme, extreme far right have called those at The Walt Disney Company, CEO Bob Iger included, “groomers.” This is why there was at least one sign during today’s protest that called Disney “Pedo World,” something we’ve seen multiple times.

Among the Swastikas were also “DeSantis 2024” signs, indicating a disturbing correlation between these extreme parties and one of the Presidential Candidates for the United States of America.

We truly hope something can be done about these heinous protests at Walt Disney World and hope to not see them continue.

Stay tuned here for all future updates regarding the Walt Disney World Resort.