‘Batman’ Star Teases Possible Adaptation for Upcoming Sequel

As James Gunn works to reboot the DCU, the hunt is still on to cast some of his top superheroes.

Blue Beetle was just recently released, officially kicking off the new DCU. Although it’s not the first film to be completely produced by James Gunn, it is confirmed to be the first within the new universe. This marks the first iteration of this character on the screen, with more to come from Gunn’s universe. Fans can expect to see Green Lantern and possibly Booster Gold, and whether or not Gal Gadot will return as Wonder Woman remains to be seen.

It’s been confirmed that Gunn has found his new Clark Kent/Superman and his Lois Lane, although the hunt is still on for his perfect Batman. While Gunn works to find a Batman to fit within is DC cinematic universe, the Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson Batman will be allowed to continue to exist as a standalone universe.

The Batman was released in 2022 and features Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selena Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and Paul Dano as the Riddler. The film was well received by fans, being praised as one of the best DC hero films in a long time, even though it was not as part of the Zack Snyder/DCEU universe.

In fact, the film was so successful that it created a spinoff series for HBO Max, focusing on Colin Farrell’s Penguin. Production on the series was delayed and then halted due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, and production on the Batman sequel has been indefinitely delayed to sometime next year.

Not much is known about the sequel as of yet, including whether or not Kravitz will return as Catwoman, or if Berry Keoghan’s Joker that was teased at the end of the film will become more of a player in future installments. However, Pattinson himself has some thoughts about who should make an appearance in the upcoming film.

In a special panel earlier last year, the Twilight (2008) star stated he would like to see Robin join the fray—but only if he’s introduced as a 13 year old. He explained that he loves the “Death in the Family” storyline and thinks it would an exciting storyline to explore.

“Death in the Family” is one of the most important Batman stories, as it tells the story of Jason Todd’s Robin dying at the hands of the Joker. Since the popular Batman villain has already been teased in The Batman, it’s not unlikely that the sequel could explore the story.

Reeves agreed with Pattinson, but went on to say that making a Batman movie is “scary” because it’s such a popular character that resonates with so many people. While Reeves’s Batman is still new to the role of Caped Crusader, it’s not impossible that he could find—and lose—a Robin in the next installment.

