Fans Want Andrew Garfield in ‘The Batman – Part 2’ After New Images Emerge

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and a second Oscar nomination, everybody seems to be in love with Andrew Garfield. And now, fans want to see him bring his talents to the DC Universe.

Andrew Russell Garfield has had a fascinating career in Hollywood. He started as a child in the British theater scene before garnering widespread attention in an episode of Doctor Who (1963-present). He soon jumped across the pond and gained critical acclaim for his performance in The Social Network (2010).

Soon afterward, he earned the role of a lifetime, playing Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). While the films weren’t critical darlings, everyone agreed that Garfield and his chemistry with Emma Stone was the biggest highlight. He would then earn his first Oscar nomination for Hacksaw Ridge (2016) and win a Tony Award for Angels in America (2018).

Now, Garfield is on top of the world. After being inducted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland and earning Emmy and Academy Award Nominations for Best Actor in Under the Banner of Heaven (2022) and Tick, Tick… BOOM! (2021), respectively, fans are clamoring for more Andrew Garfield. And after some fan-created images, they want to see him in The Batman – Part 2 (2025).

Fan Creates Incredible Images of Andrew Garfield as Two-Face

Related: Matt Reeves Wants ‘The Batman 2’ to “Push It Farther”

After the massive success of The Batman (2022), DC fans continue to speculate what could be next for Robert Pattinson‘s interpretation of the Caped Crusader. Will Colin Farrell return as the Penguin? What about Paul Dano as the Riddler? And what’s the deal with the Joker? In the mix of all these theories, one fan took matters into their own hands.

An artist known as JPH_Photoshop on Instagram created some incredible fan art of one of the most notorious villains in Batman’s rogues gallery: Two-Face. Originally known as Gotham District Attorney Harvey Dent, Two-Face has memorably been played on the big screen by Tommy Lee Jones and Aaron Eckhart. And now, we can see what Andrew Garfield would look like in the role.

Related: Andrew Garfield Will Reportedly Return in Spider-Man Spinoff

JPH simply captioned the image with “Andrew Garfield as Two-Face for The Batman – Part 2. I really think he would be an excellent choice.” And many fans agreed, with one going so far as to say, “That’s not a bad choice at all. He’s a great actor, kinda looks like Two-Face, and best of all, it’s not an obvious choice,” while another simply said, “YES, PLEASE!”

Andrew Garfield would make an excellent choice for the downtrodden DA. Not only does he have the perfect look and charm that goes with being Harvey Dent, but he has shown that he is more than willing to work to get his voice just right. Remember that Garfield actually took singing lessons to pull off Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick… BOOM! He would surely put the same amount of care, effort, and charisma into a character as fascinating as Two-Face.

Do you think Andrew Garfield could play Two-Face? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!