Florida Man Arrested After Nazi Protest in Disney World

A Nazi protester has been arrested in the state of Florida thanks to a new law.

Earlier this September, a swarm of neo-Nazi protestors and other extremists took over one of the entrances to the Walt Disney World Resort, waving flags and other items that can only be described as heinous. This was far from the first time we saw protestors demonstrate in front of Walt Disney World, but this was one of the largest, involving at least a few dozen people.

Earlier demonstrations occurred in June, with a few protestors once again waving flags as thousands of guests drove by. Disney itself was not able to do anything about these protestors, with the exact location not technically being on Disney’s property. However, Florida law enforcement is taking matters into its own hands, arresting a man who led one of these demonstrations earlier this summer.

As reported by Florida Politics, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced Jason Brown has been arrested for violating a new Florida state law that forbids the display of images on structures without explicit permission.

The 48-year-old was taken into custody, with FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass praising Gov. Ron DeSantis for “giving us the tools to arrest this hate-filled radical.” Commissioner Glass went on to state, “This activity will not be tolerated in the greatest state in the country, Florida.

According to officials, Brown was a member of the Order of the Black Sun, which is officially identified as a neo-Nazi group based in Florida. These demonstrations are rather interesting in that they not only featured Nazis and either white supremacist iconography, but some demonstrators also waved flags showing support for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign.

Law enforcement claimed that these protesters violated state law by hanging swastikas along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge, despite First Amendment protections. “Florida is a law-and-order state. Today’s arrest demonstrates Florida’s commitment to protecting residents from attention-seeking extremists,” Dave Kerner, the Executive Director of Florida’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Stay tuned here for more information regarding this story.