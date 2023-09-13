Disney Guests Take to the “Black Market” for Food, Breaks Disney Law

If you are planning a future or upcoming trip to Walt Disney World Resort, you know that there is a lot of time, planning, and money that must go into your trip before you arrive to make it special.

It’s no secret that traveling to Walt Disney World is costly. That is because when it comes to spending money at Disney, it is the easiest thing any Guest can do. Take Walt Disney World Resort, for example. Do you want to purchase tickets when you visit? Will you be going to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT? Will you be eating at Disney Springs? Will you be getting a snack at Magic Kingdom, like a churro? Will you enter World of Disney or the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., U.S.A.? It is honestly so easy to spend money at Disney — it’s impossible not to.

Speaking of eating, dining is one of the most magical things that you can do at Disney World. With so many options available on My Disney Experience, there is something for everyone. If you want to meet Mickey Mouse while eating your Mickey waffle, perhaps Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort is the perfect place to dine before heading to Magic Kingdom. Once you are in the park, maybe you are a huge Beauty and the Beast fan, and you want to eat in the iconic ballroom from the movie, then Be Our Guest may be for you!

Each dining option allows for guests to really take in and enjoy the theming and immersive nature that it holds, and some are more popular than others. For example, if you want to meet Stitch for breakfast at ‘Ohana, you should start looking immediately once your 60 day window hits, which is the timeline as to when you can book a dining reservation. But, if you are more interested in eating on the BoardWalk next to EPCOT at Trattoria Al Forno, you will not need to rush as much as other are typically dining options available. Each location does vary in popularity.

Overall, there is one dining location that is easily the most popular option in all of Walt Disney World.

When we think of the Disney theme parks, the instant icon that comes to mind is Cinderella Castle. Lined up at the end of Main Street, U.S.A. Cinderella Castle has been an icon for decades and is one of the most photographed landmarks in the world. So, of course, eating in the castle is a dream for adults and kids alike.

Cinderella’s Royal Table is located inside the castle and is a prix fix menu that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is character dining and has many Disney princesses like Belle, Aurora, Cinderella, Snow White, Ariel, and Jasmine. Dinner can cost up to $79 per adult for the food alone, and must be paid at the time of booking. The dining reservations for this location do tend to move very fast, and now, Disney fans are looking to break some rules to still obtain a spot in the castle.

According to a recent post online, Disney guests are looking to purchase Cinderella’s Royal Table dining reservations from other guests, moving to the “Disney black market”, so to speak, as this is not at all allowed and will likely have you removed from the dining location as well as the park (potentially) for breaking the rules.

Just like reselling is not allowed and has been something that many guests have been trespassed for, reselling dining reservations for profit is not allowed as well. One guest said, “I’ve got $100~ to anyone who wants to give up their Cinderella’s Royal Table for 3 adults/2 kids on the 19th”. Basically, this guest would be willing to cover the cost of the dining, as well as send over another $100.00 to whoever would send their dining reservation details so that they could attend in their place.

That being said, it seems $100.00 is not even enough; another guest said, “$100 won’t do it. You’ll need 250 or more”.

Another guest shared a solution, “Go to mouse dining, sign up for the paid service with alerts to phone and email. I can’t guarantee you’ll get a spot, but I was able to get a reservation at Ohana’s for 5 adults the night before we left. Just be prepared to dropped everything as soon as you get the alert to book the table.”

Mouse Dining is a third-party site that searches for all dining reservations available; it typically allows you to see any cancelation quickly, so you can grab it fast. There are a few websites such as this which provide similar services that can book dining reservations for you. Doing this is not against any rules at Disney, and provides legitimate dining reservations. You should never buy a dining reservation from someone as they are not transferable, and if your name is not on the reservation, it will not ever be guaranteed to be yours.

Have you ever struggled to get a Disney dining location? Which spot do you find to be the toughest?

