New Promotion Saves Disney Guests From Going Broke

If you are planning on going to Walt Disney World this year, we have a deal you might want to take advantage of.

It’s no secret that traveling to Walt Disney World is costly. That is because when it comes to spending money at Disney, it is the easiest thing any Guest can do. Take Walt Disney World Resort, for example. Do you want to purchase tickets when you visit? Will you be going to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT? Will you be eating at Disney Springs? Will you be getting a snack at Magic Kingdom, like a churro? Will you enter World of Disney or the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., U.S.A.? It is honestly so easy to spend money at Disney — it’s impossible not to.

That being said, it’s no secret that the travel economy has been suffering with the recent financial state that many Americans, and others around the world, are in. With inflation rising and the cost of a Disney World vacation rising, finding ways to save money may be the difference between being able to afford your trip to see Mickey Mouse.

Now, there is a flight offer from Southwest Airlines that can save you up to 50%. This is the company’s first-ever BOGO sale and can directly benefit those coming to the Most Magical Place on Earth. The deal will allow the second ticket to be purchased at 50%, which is a fantastic deal. We have seen that families are going into debt to go to Disney, so deals like this may assist in counteracting that outcome.

If. you want to take advantage of this deal, Travel + Leisure has shared the following:

“To take advantage of the promotion, travelers must book either a round trip flight or two one-way flights by 11:59 p.m. CT on Aug. 3 and travel by Sept. 30, Southwest shared with Travel + Leisure. Customers will then earn a 50 percent off promotion code, which they can use to book a flight between Oct. 17 and Nov. 23 for travel from Jan. 8, 2024, through March 6, 2024.”

The catch? You have to act fast. The deal ends on August 3, so if you are looking to book that flight and were waiting for the right time — it is now. Southwest has partnered with Walt Disney World Resort in the past, giving their planes a new look for the 50th anniversary, which makes this new deal nearly directed at Disney World Guests.

Below, you can see more answers to questions you may have about this ongoing deal, thanks to Southwest:

Q: Does a flight I booked before registration count toward qualification for this promotion?

A: No. Qualifying flights must be booked after you register, between August 1-3, 2023.



Q: What will happen after I meet the requirements to earn the 50% off promotion code through this offer?

A: Once you qualify for a 50% off promotion code (meaning you registered, booked and traveled on a qualifying round trip or two one-way flight(s) during the applicable dates specified in promotion terms and conditions) we’ll send an email within ten days. This email lets you know you qualified (woo-hoo!) and includes information on when you can use your promotion code.



Q: How will I receive my promotion code if I earn it?

A: On October 17, 2023, the promotion code will be available in My Account on Southwest.com under Payment and emailed to the email associated with the account used to purchase.



Q: When can I use my 50% off promotion code if I earn it?

A: You’ll be able to use your promotion code to book between October 17-November 24, 2023, for travel between January 8 – March 6, 2024. Travel is blacked out on February 15-19, February 23-25, and March 3, 2024.



Q: What changes to a reservation would disqualify a flight from qualifying for the 50% off promotion code?

A: Any change to a reservation that falls outside of the promotional requirements (enrollment date, booking date, travel date, etc.) will disqualify the flight from this promotion. In other words, flights must be purchased and/or changed during the promotional period, and the new flight(s) must be flown between August 1-September 30, 2023 to meet the terms and conditions of this promotion.



Q: What is a promotion code?

A: A promotion code can be used to get a discount on flights on Southwest.com or swabiz.com by entering your unique promotion code in the promotion code box on the booking widget. The discount is applied before taxes and fees. Suppose you have entered your unique single-use promotion code in the Promo Code box on Southwest.com or swabiz.com during the Booking Period. In that case, while selecting your flights, savings in the base fare will be visible as a strike-through of the original fare on eligible flights.



Q: Can I use my promotion code more than once?

A: The single-use 50% off promotion code can only be redeemed once and can be redeemed by anyone.



Q: Can I use my promotion code on an existing reservation?

A: Discount is valid on new reservations only.



Q: Can I cancel my flight I purchased with promotion code and use the discount for another flight?

A: No, cancellation to a reservation or changes made to the itinerary after purchase will eliminate qualifications for this promotion and will result in forfeiture of any promotion code savings.



Q: Can I use multiple promotion codes together?

A: The discount is only valid with the provided promotion code and is not combinable with other promotion codes or fares.

Lower Prices at Disney World

Disney may be looking to get money from their Guests any way they can, including offering enticing discounts for what many would consider to be costly experiences. As of late, we have seen attendance drop at Walt Disney World, and with this drop has come financial incentives to get more Guests to visit and spend more after prices have dramatically increased.

Disney World Annual Passholders of all tiers (Disney Pixie Dust Pass, Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, Disney Incredi-Pass) recently were able to experience V.I.Passholder days where they received 30% off most merchandise, further food discounts, and a private Annual Passholder lounge which offered specialty food for purchase themed to Figment and nearly expired M&M’s.

When the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser began having issues getting more Guests to pay the nearly $6000.00 price tag for the two-night voyage, Disney also started offering discounts. In fact, one of the discount offerings was given to DVC members at first before also expanding to Cast Members and other Guests. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will take its final voyage on September 28, 2023.

Now, Disney is offering another incentive to Disney Vacation Club Members. Disney Vacation Club Members will be eligible for Membership to save 20% on a Disney VIP Tour at Walt Disney World Resort later this summer. Disney VIP Tours are fantastic ways to conquer the Disney Parks. It will allow you to not only have an incredibly knowledgeable Cast Member with you for the day but the ability to jump the line at any attraction you would like, go backstage, and travel between parks in a private shuttle. You can do (nearly) anything you want to do, at much faster speeds, including complimentary beverages and a snack!

To get service this special, Guests definitely have to shell out some big bucks for the tour. The cost of a VIP tour ranges from $450 USD to $900 USD per hour and has a 7-hour minimum and a 10-hour maximum. This means you can spend up to $9000 for the tour, and tickets are not included. On top of that, you should tip your VIP Tour guide, which can add hundreds more to that final cost. For a fee that high, a 20% discount could reduce the highest price point to $7,200, saving Guests $1,800. Now, don’t get us wrong, watching Happily Ever After from the hub grass at Magic Kingdom would be a dream, but it is a dream that many Guests cannot afford.

Would you take advantage of this deal?

