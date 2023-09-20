Disney Removes Major Discount Permanently, Guests Furious as Costs Increase

If you are visiting any Disney park, you know that it is a costly venture.

When we are talking Walt Disney World, not only do guests need to transport themselves to Walt Disney World Resort by plane or car, which has a large cost at times, but things only get worse from there. Disney guests have an option to either stay at a Value Resort, being the cheapest, Moderate Resort, being in the middle, and a Deluxe Resort, which can cost guests nearly $1000 per night, depending on the Resort, for a standard-looking room with only two beds.

Following that cost, Disney tickets have been increasing steadily over the years and, following the pandemic, spiked. Now, Disney World has moved to date-based ticket prices, which means that if you are looking to visit Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, your price will vary, which can be a major negative if you tend to visit during the busy season. Magic Kingdom ticket prices can go up to $189 per person, which means a family of four will easily pay $1000 for one day at Disney World after they eat.

At Disneyland, costs are even more expensive as there are only three hotel options: Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Resort, and Paradise Pier. Each of these hotels is priced higher than the lower-level hotels at Walt Disney World Resort.

At Disneyland Paris, things are similar in terms of hotels being quite costly. If you choose to not stay on Disney property, it is a slightly different and bigger issue for guests as the theme parks are around one hour away by train, meaning you will have a lengthy commute in and out of the theme parks when you visit.

Just recently, Disney has pledged that they will be doubling their budget when it comes to theme parks and cruise lines. In an SEC filing, the company said it plans to spend roughly $60 billion over the next 10 years. This would include “expanding and enhancing” domestic and international parks and the cruise line.

Although we have seen this major increase, we are still seeing the cost of a Disney vacation increase, and now, some guest favorite discounts at Disneyland Paris are being taken away from guests.

The park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the park continues to expand, we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary, which will come to an end on September 30, in just 10 days.

Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

If you want to know what has changed, in short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

Things at Disneyland Paris have been questionable as of late, with mold being reported in the rooms at their hotels. Many guests spoke out on this issue recently, as well as seeing their rooms not properly cleaned and their beds breaking and collapsing or being found entirely broken before they even have their first night of sleep at the hotel.

Crowding has also been a major issue, and Disney has warned guests that they should stay out of the parks from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., basically telling them to miss the majority of their day, including parade times, show times, and fireworks at no added discount.

On top of this, the parade, Disney Stars on Parade, has been reported to be in very rough shape, with some floats broken while others are entirely missing.

At Disneyland Paris, we recently spoke about the closure of two of their parades, ““Dream… and Shine Brighter” and “Disney D-Light” will end permanently on September 30.” Of course, this left many Disneyland Paris guests devastated, as parades are an essential part of the Disney Park experience.

Also, “The “Disney Jr. Dream Factory” will be closing its doors temporarily from September 25 to October 20, 2023, included.

This will not be the only show to experience downtime, as “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” will not be performed from Nov 6 to Dec 15, 2023. On top of this, there will be several hotel pool closures:

– Disney Sequoia Lodge: Nov 6-17, 2023

– Davy Crockett Ranch: Nov 20-Dec 1, 2023

– Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel: Dec 4-8, 2023

– Disney Newport Bay Club: Dec 11-15, 2023

These are just a few of the recently reported issues and closures, but now, as we mentioned, a discount has been removed.

DLP Report (@DLPReport) noted that Starbucks is no longer giving out its 10% discount to Disneyland Pass Holders. The previous discount was 10%. Although this may seem like a small discount removal, Starbucks is one of the most popular Disney locations in terms of eateries and is very frequented by guests. By removing this discount, Disney will be turning a higher profit while taking away a small appreciation that they used to give to their Pass Holders.

Note that Starbucks Disney Village is not granting any discounts for Disneyland Pass Holders.

Legacy AP Holders continue to get the 10% discount until their pass expiration.

Note that Starbucks Disney Village is not granting any discounts for Disneyland Pass Holders.

Legacy AP Holders continue to get the 10% discount until their pass expiration. pic.twitter.com/xxwdexmhcB — DLP Report (@DLPReport) September 20, 2023

If you are a Legacy Pass Holder, you will keep your discount until your pass expires. Right now, guests can choose between a Bronze, Silver, or Gold Annual Pass, with the most expensive pass costing guests €699.00. These passes grant unlimited access to both Disney parks 300 days/year.

free parking, 10% discount in Disneyland Paris shops and restaurants, 10% off Disney Annual PhotoPass, and more.

Speaking of Starbucks, we just announced that EPCOT has removed their old Starbucks location to replace it with a new ice cream shop. Read more on that here.

Do you think being an Annual Passholder at any of the Disney Parks is worth it? Or are costs getting too hight?