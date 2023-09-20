Disney End Starbucks Reign at Park, Replacement Appears

If you are a fan of ice cream or maybe the iconic Dole Whip, we have some fantastic news for you.

If you have ever been to a theme park, you know that there are certain snacks that you just always have to get.

Whether you are at Disney World or your local Six Flags, there are snacks that seem to universally fit into the theme park food category. Of course, food like burgers, fries, and hot dogs are always available, but when it comes to snacks, every theme park and fair in the world has seemingly universally decided to sell ice cream, turkey legs (revolting or delicious, you decide), and of course, churros.

From Mickey pretzels to Mickey waffles, turkey legs, popcorn (and their respective popcorn buckets), cotton candy, churro toffee, caramel apples, Mickey premium bars, and more — there is so much to indulge in. One of the most coveted snacks at Disney is the churro. Whether you like a regular cinnamon churro or you prefer tons of flavor added to a speciality churro, Disney World has you covered.

But, early in the morning, the first stop for many is either Starbucks or Joffrey’s. Joffrey’s is a sponsor of Walt Disney World Resort, so their coffee is all over the theme parks; however, the most popular location is always Starbucks. If you have ever been on Main Street, U.S.A., early in the morning at Magic Kingdom, there are certainly days when you may have seen a line extending out of the coffee joint as many guests look to Starbucks to fuel their day.

There is something about Starbucks that makes riding Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and more even better to ride. Probably because riding these attractions is better when you are alert, and have your eyes fully open. Rope-dropping any theme park can be tough, but Starbucks makes it so it is a little easier. Plus, with Pumpkin Spice Latte season in full swing, it truly is the best time to drink a Starbucks at Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney World Resort always seems to have something under renovation. As Walt Disney once said Disneyland would never be complete, the same rule applies to Disney World, which is always being reimagined with the latest technology, stories, ideas, and IP — and leaves guests always wanting more.

The last Park we saw get a major overhaul was Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as both Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land were added in. Now, EPCOT is undergoing a major transformation. The major section of EPCOT that is being updated lies in the front half of the Park with Future World. At the moment, guests entering the Park are met with a multitude of construction walls at every turn. If you are planning to visit the theme park, guests should know that Future World is undergoing a huge renovation right now, which as a result, will divide the section of the park into three new neighborhoods — World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature (with World Showcase of course located in the back of the park).

World Celebration at EPCOT is also set to open soon, which will be fantastic as the section takes up a large chunk of land in the park. Disney announced that the new site and land are set to open sometime at the end of 2023, with the potential for that date to move to early 2024. The current attraction many are excited for is inspired by Moana, Journey of Water. The water attraction is slowly coming to life as the offering aims to open later this year at Walt Disney World in EPCOT in World Nature.

For those of you unaware of this upcoming Disney attraction experience, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, will be a self-guided tour on a trail where guests can play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again.

Each park, as well as Disney Springs, has a Starbucks, but recently, one theme park shut down their Starbucks. As we have discussed, there has been a ton of construction at EPCOT, part of which shut down the previous Starbucks location.

While Connections Café was being created, there was a temporary Starbucks location at the entry of World Showcase. The location was outdoors and looked like a more permanent festival booth. The location has since shut down since Connections is now open. The location was vacant and abandoned for quite some time, but now, has a new name and a very different direction that it is going in!

Leet (@LeetMore) shared a photo of the location that now has a Swirled Showcase sign on it, it seems the location will serve “soft serve delights”.

Is this new? I want dole whips at Epcot 🍦 pic.twitter.com/ATzEYZB46e — Leet (@LeetMor) September 19, 2023

It has not been specified what specific ice cream will be served here, but considering the popularity of Dole Whip, and the fact that EPCOT does not have a permanent Dole Whip location, this would be a likely choice as a flavor. The location also works perfectly for guests as it allows them to get a cold treat before embarking on their trip around the world.

An opening date for Swirled Showcase has yet to be announced, but as we can see, it is nearing its opening date now that signage is available.

Are you excited for Swirled Showcase to open?

