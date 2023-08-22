Mouth-Watering Disney Location Unexpectedly Reopens After Indefinite Closure

When Guests go to Walt Disney World Resort, there is so much to see, do, and, most importantly, eat.

Sure, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT is always fun, and the rides will bring out the inner child in even the most stubborn of adults, but the food will also have you deciding that calories do not count very quickly.

Some Disney dining locations are tougher to reserve, like Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom, where you can meet many Disney princesses like Snow White, Jasmine, Aurora, and Ariel — and, of course, Cinderella. Other dining locations that are tough to score are breakfast at Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera, Be Our Guest, Space 220, ‘Ohana, California Grill, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and more. When finding a Disney dining reservation is tough, some Guests turn to other dining reservations that are easier to obtain or options that will seat Guests on a first-come, first-serve basis.

At EPCOT, Guests will likely be able to find the most amount of dining, as there is truly something for everyone. On top of all of the delectable food options around the World Showcase, the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival has begun, which has always been a fan favorite for Guests. Along with just being able to enter EPCOT, Guests are greeted with tons of added food booths, decor, and offerings to enhance their experience at the theme park. On these festival days, many different bloggers and influencers typically invade the theme park to share all of the new additions with their followers — especially if there is a wild food option at hand.

One popular pavilion when it comes to food is the Italy Pavilion. Liking pizza is almost a universally common agreement, and typically, it is a meal that kids enjoy, as well as adults. On top of that, the Italy Pavilion has tons of pasta, meat, and veggie options for Guests. The most popular restaurant in the area is Via Napoli, with its family-sized pizza options that are delicious and cost-effective when feeding a family.

That being said, Via Napoli is a table service restaurant, so those looking to quickly grab a slice of authentic Italian pizza need to find an alternative. Pizza al Taglio is the to-go pizza window next to Via Napoli, but has been indefinitely closed for a long period of time, regardless of it being a popular spot that tends to boast huge lines with Guests.

Here, you can get a slice of pizza but into a giant square that will easily fill you and then some during any meal period. Plus, it’s delicious.

It has not been said why the pizza window has been closed for so long, but with the international program returning, it seems EPCOT has the appropriate staff to reopen the window!

Now, we have seen this happen in the past, where the window will reopen, and then close again for extended periods of time since EPCOT reopened from the pandemic, but for now, that delicious $9.00 slice of pizza is available to Guests!

Price Hikes on Food at Disney

As of late, we have seen food prices increase at Walt Disney World. Most recently, we reported on Disney Springs location’s rising food costs. STK Steakhouse is one of the more expensive options, and now, the chain restaurant is becoming more expensive, specifically at Disney Springs. The Baby Gem Caesar increased by $2 and is now $25, Blue Iceberg increased $2 and is now $24, Crispy Calamari increased $2 and is now $28, Lil’ BRGs increased $2 and is now $26, Jalapeño Pickled Shrimp Cocktail rose $2 and is now to $33. And that was just the appetizers.

For entrees, the steak menu has seen significant jumps, most notably the Surf & Turf: Filet and Lobster Tails, which is now $89 and the Surf & Turf: Filet and Grilled Prawns, which is now $79 — both increased a whopping $10. Their sides also made $1 price increases and desserts $2 price increases. House of Blues also increased its menu items by $1 to $2.

On top of that, we have also seen Disney Cruise Line food costs jump at signature dining locations. Disney World ticket prices and Annual Passes have also had their costs raised.

What do you think about EPCOT expanding their food options and reopening their pizza window?

If you are booking a Walt Disney World vacation in the near future, visiting EPCOT is a must! Guests will be able to enjoy the World Showcase, where they can eat and drink around the world while stopping at attractions like Frozen Ever After and Remy's Ratatouille Adventure. With Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind now available, Guests can ride one of the most thrilling rides at Walt Disney World while entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe via a roller coaster. Test Track also provides Guests with high-speed thrills, while rides like Soarin' Around the World and Living with the Land share breathtaking views.